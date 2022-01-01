Go
Toast

Alamo BBQ Co.

Alamo BBQ Company is the perfect location for your next lunch, fun-filled family dinner, or corporate retreat. Our classic Texas Pit BBQ is smoked slow and low, and our signature sides are made in-house daily. Our large outdoor playground, live music weekends and great family-friendly Texas BBQ makes a welcoming atmosphere for all to enjoy.

511 E. Grayson Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Beef Brisket
Choose your amount of Brisket. Served with Bread & BBQ Sauce.
Creamy Slaw
*Gluten Free Item
Potato Salad
*Gluten Free
Pulled Pork Sandwich$11.00
Pickles & Onions. Choice of Side.
Mac and Cheese
House BBQ Beans
*Gluten Free
Peach-Glazed Baby Back Ribs$9.75
Smoked Sausage Each$3.00
1 Pork & Beef Sausage Link. Served with Bread & BBQ Sauce.
Smoked Stuffed Jalapenos$9.00
Cream cheese stuffed jalapenos wrapped in bacon. Order of 5 with Buttermilk Ranch.
*Gluten Free Item
Smoked Turkey
Choose your amount of Turkey. Served with Bread & BBQ Sauce.
See full menu

Location

511 E. Grayson Street

San Antonio TX

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Grayze

No reviews yet

A Modern Grayzing Adventure | Restaurant | Bar| Event Venue | Catering | 521 E. Grayson St.

La Gardenia Mexican Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Velvet Taco

No reviews yet

Velvet Taco is a temple to the liberated taco. We’re a one-of-a-kind taco concept serving premium food in a unique & funky fast-casual setting. Founded on the idea that tacos don’t have to be associated with Tex-Mex cuisine and can be made with the same care and quality ingredients as fine dining, Velvet Taco is where “anything goes meets the art of the possible.”

Elsewhere Kitchen

No reviews yet

We appreciate your business! Come back and see us again!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston