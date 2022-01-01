Almond and Oak
Come in and enjoy!
3311 Grand Ave • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
3311 Grand Ave
Oakland CA
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
FSK 0008
Come in and enjoy!
Comal Next Door - Oakland
Mexican Food
Sidebar
Sleek eatery with a copper bar serving drinks & a blend of Mediterranean & American comfort foods.
Come in and enjoy!
Grand Lake Kitchen
Come in and enjoy!