Go
Toast

Almond and Oak

Come in and enjoy!

3311 Grand Ave • $$

Avg 4.5 (1022 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Reservations
Delivery
Gift Cards
Curbside Pickup
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

3311 Grand Ave

Oakland CA

Sunday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

FSK 0008

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Comal Next Door - Oakland

No reviews yet

Mexican Food

Sidebar

No reviews yet

Sleek eatery with a copper bar serving drinks & a blend of Mediterranean & American comfort foods.
Come in and enjoy!

Grand Lake Kitchen

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston