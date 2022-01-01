Go
Toast

Almost Home

Come in and enjoy!

276 Sunnyside road

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Chopped Ceasar$13.95
Fried Chicken Sandwich$19.95
buttermilk marinated chicken thigh, ranch, homemade hot honey, little gem lettuce, served on country white bread, with choice of polenta or crispy herb taters
Latte (12oz)$4.50
Egg and Cheese on English Muffin$6.95
Avocotta Toast$14.95
House Cold Brew (16oz)$4.50
Hot Biscuit Sandwich$13.95
Overnight Oats$11.95
4oz Burger$10.95
See full menu

Location

276 Sunnyside road

Lincroft NJ

Sunday10:00 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Booskerdoo Coffee & Baking Co.

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Bella

No reviews yet

Bell Market - Corbo & Sons

No reviews yet

Artisanal Pies, Fresh Pasta, Local Beers + Wine. Located inside Bell Market at Bell Works.

Jersey Freeze - Bell Works

No reviews yet

Come taste the Best!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston