Alo Asian Kitchen Laguna Niguel
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
We are a Vietnamese fusion restaurant offers variety of food and dessert from Pho soup, rice plate, vermicelli noodle, baguette to gelato, macaron and many more. Please come in and enjoy!
Location
28083 Moulton Pkwy, C-4, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677