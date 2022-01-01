Go
Aloha Beer

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

700 Queen St • $$

Avg 4 (322 reviews)

Popular Items

Wings$16.00
Four styles to choose from:
Salt & Pepper, Red Zeppelin BBQ, Aloha Buffalo Sauce
Queen St. Supreme Pizza$22.00
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Roasted Mushrooms, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Red Peppers
Cheese Pizza$15.00
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Parmesan Cheese
Oil Can Froot Lupes$9.25
Big juicy IPA. 7.8% ABV 40 IBU
Fish and Chips$14.00
Crispy batter-fried pollock, steak fries, served with tartar sauce and ketchup
Veggie Nice Pizza$17.00
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Spinach, White Onion, Roasted Mushrooms, Garlic
Pepperoni Pizza$20.00
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Parmesan Cheese, Pepperoni
Summer Salad$13.00
Mixed Greens, Pickled Strawberries, Walnuts, Onions, Feta Cheese, House Made Balsamic
Cuban$15.00
Our take on the Cuban - pulled pork, swiss cheese, pickles, mayo, and mustard on toasted French baguette. Salad or Fries
Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Delivery
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Parking
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

700 Queen St

Honolulu HI

Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
