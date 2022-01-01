Go
Aloha Cafe Pineapple

Cozy cafe offering organic Tradition coffee, which is locally and ethically crafted in Kailua, Oahu. Aloha Pineapple serves breakfast, lunch, and a wide variety of island-inspired drinks. In close proximity to the scenic Diamond Head trail, making it the perfect destination for your pre-hiking fuel or post-hike relaxation

3212 Monsarrat Ave

Popular Items

PINEAPPLE JUICE$4.00
Location

3212 Monsarrat Ave

Honolulu HI

Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

