Aloha Hawaiian Grill - OBA

25751 Perdido Beach Blvd. Suite A5

Popular Items

KAUAI ISLAND SALAD$10.50
LETTUCE AND VEGETABLES TOPPED WITH YOUR CHOICE OF CHICKEN OR TUNA. SERVED WITH OUR ISLAND DRESSING.
SPAM MUSUBI$3.00
SEARED TERYAKI SPAM ON THE TOP OF STICKY RICE WRAPPED IN SEAWEED
WHITE RICE$2.50
O'AHU CHICKEN$9.50
SWEET & SPICY GRILLED
CHICKEN WITH A LITTIE KICK
AHI TUNA POKE$10.50
STICKY RICE TOPPED WITH MARINATED AHI TUNA.
MAUI CHICKEN$9.50
SAVORY CHICKEN INFUSED WITH FRESH GARLIC, GREEN ONION AND SESAME.
HAWAIIAN SUN - Strawberry Guava$2.95
HAWAIIAN FLANK STEAK$9.95
PINEAPPLE MARINATED IN OUR HOUSE SEASONING
HULI HULI CHICKEN$9.25
GRILLED TERYAKI CHICKEN
LUAU PIG$9.95
SLOW ROASTED PORK SEASONED AND BAKED IN A BANANA LEAF.
25751 Perdido Beach Blvd. Suite A5

Orange Beach AL

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Moe's Original BBQ

BBQ

Stephi

We are a locally owned contemporary restaurant serving an eclectic and mouth-watering mix of international cuisines. Informed by Stephi's founder on travels across the globe. Our menu is infused with the flavors of countries from Asia to Latin America.

Bubba's Seafood House & Oyster Bar

Live Bait - Orange Beach, AL

