Aloha Kitchen and Bar - UNLV

4745 S MARYLAND PARKWAY

Popular Items

Kalbi Ribs$15.29
Beef short ribs marinated in a Korean style sauce then broiled to perfection. Served with rice and your choice of side.
Spam Musubi$3.49
Local Plate$12.79
Combination of teriyaki chicken, beef and 2 spam musubi.
Chicken Katsu$11.79
Breaded chicken served with Japanese katsu sauce and rice.
Teriyaki Combo$12.79
Teriyaki chicken, beef and pork.
Chicken Teriyaki Bowl$6.29
Lumpia Shanghai (10)$6.99
Mini egg rolls filled with ground pork, chopped onions, and chopped carrots. Served with sweet chili sauces.
Kalbi Combo$15.29
Kalbi, katsu, and chicken teriyaki.
Macaroni Salad$3.49
Aloha Plate$12.79
Chicken katsu, teriyaki beef, and teriyaki chicken.
Location

Las Vegas NV

Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
