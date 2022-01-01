Go
Aloha Kitchen and Bar - Windmill

8150 S MARYLAND PARKWAY SUITE 120

LAS VEGAS, NV 89102

Popular Items

Lumpia Shanghai (10)$7.29
Mini egg rolls filled with ground pork, chopped onions, and chopped carrots. Served with sweet chili sauces.
Kalbi Ribs$15.49
Beef short ribs marinated in a Korean style sauce then broiled to perfection. Served with rice and your choice of side.
Adobo Fried Rice Omelette$11.99
Aloha Plate$12.99
Chicken katsu, teriyaki beef, and teriyaki chicken.
Chicken Teriyaki Bowl$6.49
Loco Moco$10.49
Homemade hamburger patty topped with fried eggs and brown gravy, served over rice.
Barbecue Chicken$11.99
Boneless chicken marinated in a Korean style sauce served with rice and macaroni salad.
Kalbi Combo$15.49
Kalbi, katsu, and chicken teriyaki.
Spam Musubi$3.69
Chicken Katsu$11.99
Breaded chicken served with Japanese katsu sauce and rice.
Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm

8150 S MARYLAND PARKWAY SUITE 120, LAS VEGAS NV 89102

