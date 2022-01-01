Aloha Pokē Co.
Aloha! It's pronounced /poh-kay/ and it's a Hawaiian staple dish of cubed, seasoned & marinated fish.
At Aloha Poke Company we've created more of a customizable healthy, fast food meal option. Served over various bases (White & Brown rice or Salad), we provide unlimited choices of toppings (Cucumber, Seaweed, Avocado, Tobiko & more) and delicious sauces.
It's sushi in a bowl with bigger pieces of each ingredient!
843 West Belmont Ave
Location
Chicago IL
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:50 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:50 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:50 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:50 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:50 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:50 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:50 pm
