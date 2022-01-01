Go
Aloha Pokē Co.

Aloha! It's pronounced /poh-kay/ and it's a Hawaiian staple dish of cubed, seasoned & marinated fish.
At Aloha Poke Company we've created more of a customizable healthy, fast food meal option. Served over various bases (White & Brown rice or Salad), we provide unlimited choices of toppings (Cucumber, Seaweed, Avocado, Tobiko & more) and delicious sauces.
It's sushi in a bowl with bigger pieces of each ingredient!

843 West Belmont Ave

Popular Items

Big$10.50
Big$10.90
Kahuna$14.50
Little$7.50
Kahuna$14.50
Big$9.50
Kahuna$14.50
Big$9.50
Kahuna$14.90
Big$9.50

Location

843 West Belmont Ave

Chicago IL

Sunday11:00 am - 8:50 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:50 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:50 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:50 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:50 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:50 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:50 pm
