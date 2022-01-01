Aloha Poke Co.
Aloha! It's pronounced /poh-kay/ and it's a Hawaiian staple dish of cubed, seasoned & marinated fish.
At Aloha Poke Co. we've created more of a customizable healthy fast food alternative. Served over various bases (White & Brown Rice, Kelp Noodles or Mixed Greens), we provide unlimited choices of toppings (Cucumber, Seaweed, Avocado, Tobiko & more) and delicious sauces.
It's sushi in a bowl people! What more can you ask for?
21302 St. Andrews Bvld.
Popular Items
Location
21302 St. Andrews Bvld.
Boca Raton FL
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 8:30 pm
Nearby restaurants
The Sicilian Oven
Come in and enjoy!
Steve's Mobile Wood-Fired Pizza
Come in and enjoy!
J&J Fresh Kitchen
Come in and Enjoy Great Delicious Food and Memories!
Souvlaki Fast - Boca Raton
Come in and enjoy!