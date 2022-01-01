Go
Toast

Aloha Poke Co.

Aloha! It's pronounced /poh-kay/ and it's a Hawaiian staple dish of cubed, seasoned & marinated fish.
At Aloha Poke Co. we've created more of a customizable healthy fast food alternative. Served over various bases (White & Brown Rice, Kelp Noodles or Mixed Greens), we provide unlimited choices of toppings (Cucumber, Seaweed, Avocado, Tobiko & more) and delicious sauces.
It's sushi in a bowl people! What more can you ask for?

21302 St. Andrews Bvld.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Miso Soup (add Chicken)$4.50
Big$11.50
See full menu

Location

21302 St. Andrews Bvld.

Boca Raton FL

Sunday10:00 am - 8:30 pm
Monday10:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday10:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 8:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Sicilian Oven

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Steve's Mobile Wood-Fired Pizza

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

J&J Fresh Kitchen

No reviews yet

Come in and Enjoy Great Delicious Food and Memories!

Souvlaki Fast - Boca Raton

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston