Go
Toast

Aloha Poke Co.

Aloha! It's pronounced /poh-kay/ and it's a Hawaiian staple dish of cubed, seasoned & marinated fish.
At Aloha Poke Company we've created more of a customizable healthy, fast food meal option. Served over various bases (White & Brown rice or Salad), we provide unlimited choices of toppings (Cucumber, Seaweed, Avocado, Tobiko & more) and delicious sauces.
It's sushi in a bowl with bigger pieces of each ingredient!

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • POKE

520 N Michigan Ave. • $$

Avg 3.5 (51 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Delivery
Gift Cards
Catering
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

520 N Michigan Ave.

Chicago IL

Sunday10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Hannah's Bretzel

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Stan's Donuts & Coffee

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Sweet Mandy B's

No reviews yet

Old Fashioned Desserts!

Crushed By Giants

No reviews yet

Hazy IPAs and Double Oven Pizzas.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston