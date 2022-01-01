Aloha Poke - Mount Prospect, IL
Open today 11:00 AM - 8:30 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Location
916 North Elmhurst Road, Mount Prospect IL 60056
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Salsa Street - Randhurst
No Reviews
201 Randhurst Village Drive Mount Prospect, IL 60056
View restaurant
Heffy’s Hot Dogs - 1520 N Elmhurst Rd
No Reviews
1520 N Elmhurst Rd Mount Prospect, IL 60056
View restaurant
Surf's Up - Mt. Prospect - 220 Randhurst Village Drive
No Reviews
220 Randhurst Village Drive Mt Prospect, IL 60056
View restaurant
Eggsperience Pancakes and Cafe - Randhurst Village
No Reviews
176 Randhurst Village Drive Mount Prospect, IL 60056
View restaurant