Aloha Poke Co. - Century City DO NOT USE

Aloha! It's pronounced /poh-kay/ and it's a Hawaiian staple dish of cubed, seasoned & marinated fish.
At Aloha Poke Company we've created more of a customizable healthy, fast food meal option. Served over various bases (White & Brown rice or Salad), we provide unlimited choices of toppings (Cucumber, Seaweed, Avocado, Tobiko & more) and delicious sauces.

10250 Santa Monica Blvd

Popular Items

Bottled Water - Sparkling$2.00
Kahuna$16.50
Diet coke$1.25
Tuna Crisp$5.50
Tea$2.50
Little$9.50
Diet Coke$1.00
Root Beer$2.50
Big$11.50
Still Water$1.00
Location

10250 Santa Monica Blvd

Los Angeles CA

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
