Aloha Smoothie Company

At Aloha, we are preparing food for our family, friends, and community, which we believe is a great responsibility. Our food is for a healthy body + happy soul. We take all that nature has to offer and we responsibly and sustainably serve it. Organic, locally sourced and delicious. Food you can trust. Colorful, clean, plant-based fuel has never tasted so good!

Popular Items

Kids Ambler Bowl$9.50
Mini Monkey$5.95
Banana, Peanut Butter, spinach, blended with almond milk
Sweet Green$5.95
Mango, banana and spinach blended with almond milk
Celery Juice$8.50
Celery
Green Goddess$10.50
celery, cucumber, apple, lemon
Kids Monkey Bowl$9.50
Organic Acai topped with gluten free granola, banana, strawberry, cacao nibs and peanut butter
Looking for substitutes? Go back and please create your own kids bowl
Kids Create Your Own Bowl$9.50
Sweet Pea$5.95
strawberries, banana, almond milk
Grounded$10.50
Carrot, red apple, green apple, lemon, ginger
Swell$10.50
Pineapple, cucumber, apple, lemon, mint
12 Cavalier Drive

Ambler PA

Retrofuture Cafe

Great Coffee, Great Food, Great Fun
We have the best nitrogen cold brew coffee in the Ambler-Philly area. And we have paired that with tasty food menu which features breakfast food, sandwiches, and desserts,

Melody's Vietnam

Melody's is a small Vietnamese joint that brings traditional Vietnamese street eats — banana leaf wrapped dumplings, open faced rice cakes, savory crepes, wok-charred filet mignon to name a few—to Ambler. We know that authenticity matters, and our flavors carry authenticity in each dish.

The Lucky Well

Come in and enjoy!

Sushi Hatsu

Serving Honest, Good Food!

