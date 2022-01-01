Go
Toast

ALOHA STEAK HOUSE

Come in and enjoy!

320 Lewers St.

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

320 Lewers St.

Honolulu HI

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

IVWB - Royal Hawaiian

No reviews yet

Island Vintage Wine Bar opened in 2019 and continues the same mission to serve you the finest food made with the freshest, local, farm-to-table ingredients - with the addition of top-notch wines to pair with our menu.

Buho Cocina y Cantina

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Hula Grill Waikiki

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Duke's Waikiki

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston