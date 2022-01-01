Go
Aloha Sushi

Come on in and enjoy!

SUSHI

2791 E Bidwell St • $$

Avg 4.5 (92 reviews)

Popular Items

California (No Sauce)$7.25
Inside: (Crab Mix, Avocado)
Miso Soup$2.75
Sake$6.25
Salmon
Dragon$11.75
Inside: (DF Shrimp, Crab Mix)
Top: (Unagi, Avocado, Masago)
Sauce: (Garlic Mayo, Unagi)
Cherry Blossom$11.25
Inside: (Salmon, Avocado)
Top: (Tuna, Masago)
Sauce: (Garlic Mayo, Spicy Mayo)
Rainbow (No Sauce)$11.99
Inside: (Crab Mix, Avocado)
Top: (5 Kinds of Fish)
Edamame$5.50
Lion King (Baked)$11.25
Inside: (Crab Mix, Avocado)
Top: (Salmon)
Sauce: (Parmesan Bake Sauce)
Queen Bee$11.99
Inside: (Scallop, Cream Cheese, Crab Mix)
Top: (Salmon, Avocado, Lemon, Green Onion, Masago)
Sauce: (Garlic Mayo, Spicy Mayo, Unagi)
Deep Fried Gyoza$8.99
Deep Fried Pot Sticker, Beef & Veggies. (6 pcs)
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Restroom
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

2791 E Bidwell St

Folsom CA

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

