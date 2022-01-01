Go
Alondras

Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

515 W Main St • $$

Avg 3.2 (2085 reviews)

Popular Items

Famous Cheeseballs$9.00
6 pieces. Alondra’s famous dough, stuffed with melted mozzarella cheese, tossed in garlic Parmesan butter and topped with grated Parmesan cheese
4oz. Sauce Togo$1.00
12 Wings$18.00
served with carrots and 1 complimentary ranch
16 Wings$24.00
served with carrots and 1 complimentary ranch
Garlic Parmesan Fries$9.00
Fried golden brown and tossed in a garlic Parmesan butter, topped with grated Parmesan cheese
Caesar Salad$13.00
Chopped romaine lettuce, Parmesan Reggiano, herb Caesar dressing, house made croutons. Add chicken (fried or grilled) for an additional charge
16" This Thing of Ours$27.00
Buffalo strips tossed in hot sauce with ranch drizzle.
25 Wings$38.00
served with carrots and 1 complimentary ranch
6 Wings$9.00
served carrots and 1 complimentary ranch
Seasoned Fries$8.00
Location

515 W Main St

Alhambra CA

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
