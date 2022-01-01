Go
Toast

Alondras

Come in and enjoy!

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL

8411 Alondra Blvd • $$

Avg 3 (1177 reviews)

Popular Items

16 Wings$24.00
served with carrots and 1 complimentary ranch
16" The Godfather$27.00
Pepperoni, ground beef, ham and Italian sausage
12 Wings$18.00
served with carrots and 1 complimentary ranch
Famous Cheeseballs$9.00
6 pieces. Alondra’s famous dough, stuffed with melted mozzarella cheese, tossed in garlic Parmesan butter and topped with grated Parmesan cheese
Ranch Blasted Fries$9.00
Fried golden brown and tossed in Alondra’s ranch blast sauce topped with fresh chopped green onions
2oz. Sauce Togo$0.50
25 Wings$38.00
served with carrots and 1 complimentary ranch
6 Wings$9.00
served carrots and 1 complimentary ranch
6 - Wing Combo$15.00
served with fries, carrots and 1 complimentary ranch
Seasoned Fries$8.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Sports
Kid-Friendly
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Delivery
Catering
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

8411 Alondra Blvd

Paramount CA

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Nest - A Breakfast Joint

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy the dopeness

Smoke and Fire Social Eatery

No reviews yet

Tradition. Done. Right.

WaBa Grill

No reviews yet

#WhereDoYouWaBa

Jamba

No reviews yet

Jamba Juice

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston