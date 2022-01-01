Go
Toast

Alondras

Come in and enjoy!

13205 Whittier Blvd Ste A

No reviews yet

Popular Items

16" Single Topping$23.00
Seasoned Fries$8.00
2oz. Sauce Togo$0.50
6 Wings$9.00
served carrots and 1 complimentary ranch
Famous Cheeseballs$9.00
6 pieces. Alondra’s famous dough, stuffed with melted mozzarella cheese, tossed in garlic Parmesan butter and topped with grated Parmesan cheese
8" Multi-Topping$12.00
6 - Wing Combo$15.00
served with fries, carrots and 1 complimentary ranch
16" The Old Stand By$27.00
Pepperoni, pepperoni, pepperoni and more pepperoni
12 Wings$18.00
served with carrots and 1 complimentary ranch
16 Wings$24.00
served with carrots and 1 complimentary ranch
See full menu

Location

13205 Whittier Blvd Ste A

Whittier CA

Sunday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Yoshiharu Ramen

No reviews yet

Authentic Japanese Noodle Bar featured by the O.C. Register as Top Ramen Noodle Place in O.C.!
Our ramen broth is boiled for 10 hours to saturate the soup with our signature rich and savory taste!

Pieology 8044

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!
Elevated Salads Cycle throughout the week!

Marie Callender's Whittier

No reviews yet

Open Daily 8am to 8pm
Breakfast Served All Day

California Grill

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy! Order online for your next delivery, catering or gift card!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston