ALOY MODERN THAI-DENVER
Aloy Modern Thai in Denver, CO weds the culinary experience of modern Thailand and Colorado with locally sourced, slow-cooked farm-to-table cuisine crafted by some of Bangkok's best chefs.
We welcome you to come learn, play, explore and eat some of the best Thai food in Denver.
2134 Larimer St.
Popular Items
Location
2134 Larimer St.
Denver CO
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
French 75
French 75 is a harmony of opposites: an American eatery steeped in French Cooking technique. Beautifully plated foie eaten to a playlist of alternative rock. Highbacked, tufted booths and ornate tile nestled between sleek, brushed metal counters. French 75 is named for the iconic weapon and cocktail, respectively, and designed for interaction, from the long open line, to the wine that lines the walls and fills the tables.
Larimer Beer Hall
Come in and enjoy!
The Ginn Mill
Come in and enjoy!
Brooklyn's Finest Pizza
Brooklyn's Finest Pizza - 16th Street Mall.
Welcomes Back our Colorado Rockies!
Open for Dine In, Take out and Delivery
303-573-3779