Go
Toast

ALOY MODERN THAI-DENVER

Aloy Modern Thai in Denver, CO weds the culinary experience of modern Thailand and Colorado with locally sourced, slow-cooked farm-to-table cuisine crafted by some of Bangkok's best chefs.
We welcome you to come learn, play, explore and eat some of the best Thai food in Denver.

2134 Larimer St.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

D Pad Thai$18.00
bean sprout, chopped tofu, red onion, green onion, cage free egg, chopped peanut
* Allergens: soy, garlic, shallot, chive, and peanut*
D Panang$19.00
red sweet pepper, carrot, green bean, broccoli, thai basil, thick panang coconut curry w/side of jasmine rice (CONTAINS SHRIMP PASTE/NOT A VEGAN OPTION)
D Green Curry$19.00
Green coconut curry with sweet pepper, zucchini, carrot, eggplant, and thai basil w/side of jasmine rice (CONTAINS SHRIMP PASTE/NOT A VEGAN OPTION)
Crab Cheese Wonton$8.50
cream cheese, kani, and sweet chili sauce
*contains dairy, wheat, shellfish*
D Pad See Eew$18.00
broccoli, cage free egg, thick rice noodle, sweet soy
D Drunken Noodle$18.00
sweet pepper, onion, thai basil, cage free egg, spicy garlic sauce
Pork Potstickers$7.50
pork, green onion, ginger, sesame oil, house tangy soy
*contains dairy, wheat, soy*
L Drunken Noodle$12.00
Fried Egg Rolls$7.50
cabbage, carrot, bean noodle, sweet chili sauce
*contains wheat & soy*
L Pad Thai$12.00
See full menu

Location

2134 Larimer St.

Denver CO

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

French 75

No reviews yet

French 75 is a harmony of opposites: an American eatery steeped in French Cooking technique. Beautifully plated foie eaten to a playlist of alternative rock. Highbacked, tufted booths and ornate tile nestled between sleek, brushed metal counters. French 75 is named for the iconic weapon and cocktail, respectively, and designed for interaction, from the long open line, to the wine that lines the walls and fills the tables.

Larimer Beer Hall

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Ginn Mill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Brooklyn's Finest Pizza

No reviews yet

Brooklyn's Finest Pizza - 16th Street Mall.
Welcomes Back our Colorado Rockies!
Open for Dine In, Take out and Delivery
303-573-3779

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston