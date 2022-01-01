Alpen Rose
Alpen Rose to go
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
116-118 S. 13th Street • $$$$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
116-118 S. 13th Street
Philadelphia PA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Termini Brothers Bakery
Termini Bros Bakery is more than just a pastry shop, it is a Philadelphia landmark.
Open since 1921, our family business represents a step into the past, where technology and automation take a back seat to artistry and old world craftsmanship.
Masala Kitchen: Kati Rolls & Platters
Come in and enjoy!
Saxbys
Come in and enjoy!
Paris Baguette
Come in and enjoy!