Alpen Rose

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

116-118 S. 13th Street • $$$$

Avg 5 (805 reviews)

Popular Items

Crab & Avocado Salad$14.00
Frisee, Green Goddess, Lime
Bone-in Ribeye$49.00
28 Day Dry Aged. 24 oz
Mac & Cheese$9.00
Fontina, Aged Cheddar, Breadcrumb
Chocolate Cake$13.00
Devil's Food Cake, Chocolate Ganache, Chocolate Glaze
Roasted Cauliflower$9.00
Creme Fraiche, Raisin, Almond
Bibb Salad$12.00
Bacon, Smokey Blue, Radish
Mashed Potato$9.00
Chive
Creamed Spinach$9.00
Toasted Breadcrumb
Grilled Asparagus$9.00
Gribiche, Lemon, Breadcrumb
Parker House Rolls$5.00
Everything & Salt, Whipped Butter
Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Formal
Seating
Reservations
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Delivery
Takeout

Location

116-118 S. 13th Street

Philadelphia PA

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
