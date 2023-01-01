Chicken wraps in Alpena
Alpena restaurants that serve chicken wraps
More about Blue Moon Cafe
Blue Moon Cafe
130 W Chisholm St, Alpena
|Chicken Ranch Club Wrap
|$10.75
herbed chicken breast. bacon. cheddar. tomato. mixed greens. house ranch. spinach or white tortilla
More about Mancinos Pizza & Grinders - 1235 S State Ave
Mancinos Pizza & Grinders - 1235 S State Ave
1235 S State Ave, Alpena
|Caribbean Chicken Wrap
|$7.00
Chicken, Jerk seasoning, lettuce, red onion, pineapple, green pepper, mango vinaigrette
|Buffalo Bleu Cheese Chicken Wrap
|$7.00
Chicken, lettuce, buffalo sauce, bleu cheese dressing
|Oriental Chicken Wrap
|$7.00
Chicken, lettuce, rice noodles, Oriental dressing