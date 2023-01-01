Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken wraps in Alpena

Alpena restaurants that serve chicken wraps

Blue Moon Cafe

130 W Chisholm St, Alpena

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Ranch Club Wrap$10.75
herbed chicken breast. bacon. cheddar. tomato. mixed greens. house ranch. spinach or white tortilla
Mancinos Pizza & Grinders - 1235 S State Ave

1235 S State Ave, Alpena

No reviews yet
Takeout
Caribbean Chicken Wrap$7.00
Chicken, Jerk seasoning, lettuce, red onion, pineapple, green pepper, mango vinaigrette
Buffalo Bleu Cheese Chicken Wrap$7.00
Chicken, lettuce, buffalo sauce, bleu cheese dressing
Oriental Chicken Wrap$7.00
Chicken, lettuce, rice noodles, Oriental dressing
