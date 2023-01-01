Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chocolate chip cookies in
Alpena
/
Alpena
/
Chocolate Chip Cookies
Alpena restaurants that serve chocolate chip cookies
Blue Moon Cafe
130 W Chisholm St, Alpena
No reviews yet
Chocolate Chip Cookie
$2.25
More about Blue Moon Cafe
Mancinos Pizza & Grinders - 1235 S State Ave
1235 S State Ave, Alpena
No reviews yet
Chocolate Chip Cookie
$1.75
Extra large size chocolate chip cookie
Dozen Chocolate Chip Cookies
$15.00
More about Mancinos Pizza & Grinders - 1235 S State Ave
