Go
Alpenrose image

Alpenrose

Open today 10:30 AM - 11:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

100 E Meadow Dr, Ste 25

Vail, CO 81657

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon
See full menu

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am

Location

100 E Meadow Dr, Ste 25, Vail CO 81657

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

La Taberna Iberica

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

La Bottega

No reviews yet

“Celebrando La Vita!,” a lovely phrase in Italian that means, “Celebrate Life!”
At La Bottega, it’s a clarion call to enjoy the food, wines and hospitality that are the hallmarks of this relaxed, yet gracious place. Join us on our sunny patio, in our intimate wine bar or the inviting dining room, with its oven-warmed spice-scented aromas and frest tastes of fine Northern Italian cuisine.
Whether you have planned a high-energy apres, a romantic dinner for two, a lively family gathering, or a sumptuous feast after a long day of business, La Bottega truly is a celebration for the senses.

DECA+BOL

No reviews yet

DECA+BOL offers a unique dining and family entertainment experience. With a full service dining room and sixty-foot bar, we also have an ace up our sleeve with ten lanes of bowling glory. DECA+BOLsleek and modern design is one of a kind that help to make the establishment the most exquisite bowling alley in the world. The menu is young, healthful and inspired by world flavors presented in a fresh, comfortable style. We encourage diners to try many of our plates, offering smaller portions to be shared as well as individual entrées

The Red Lion

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Alpenrose

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston