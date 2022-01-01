Go
Alpha Coffee image
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Dessert & Ice Cream

Alpha Coffee

Open today 11:00 AM - 12:00 AM

StarStarStarStarHalf

485 Reviews

$

7260 Racquet Club Dr

Cottonwood Heights, UT 84121

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Attributes and Amenities

check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markDigital Payments
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am

Location

7260 Racquet Club Dr, Cottonwood Heights UT 84121

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

8 Settlers Distillery

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Alpha Coffee

No reviews yet

****If you want curbside pickup, add your car make and color in the Special Requests!

Eight Settlers Restaurant

No reviews yet

Inspired by Modern American cuisine with traditional twist. The seasonal menus are ingredient-driven, with a focus on elevated food and creativity.

Bout Time Pub & Grub

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Alpha Coffee

orange star4.8 • 485 Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston