Alpha Coffee

****If you want curbside pickup, add your car make and color in the Special Requests!

1475 W 9000 S

Avg 4.9 (56 reviews)

Popular Items

Mocha
Highlander
Whole Milk, Organic Maple Syrup, Espresso
Aztec
Whole Milk, Cocoa, Cinnamon, Chipotle Syrup, Espresso
Vegetarian Breakfast Burrito$6.85
New and Improved Recipe: Black Beans, Egg, Potatoes, and Cheese!
Honey Badger
Whole Milk, Organic Honey, Cinnamon, Espresso
Frappe Mocha
Latte
Spartan
Whole Milk, Salted Caramel & Hazelnut High Protein Creamer, Espresso
Viking
Breve, Butter, Organic Honey, Sea Salt, Espresso+
Amazonian
Oat Milk, Almond Syrup, Cinnamon, Espresso
Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Curbside Pickup
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients

Location

1475 W 9000 S

West Jordan UT

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday6:15 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday6:15 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday6:15 am - 3:00 pm
Friday6:15 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday6:15 am - 3:00 pm
