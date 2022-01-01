Alpha Koney Island
We have brand new menu with a wide variety of breakfast, lunch and dinner options as well as some popular items we are bringing back! We use the highest quality ingredients to create our delicious meals!
4389 Jackson Rd
Popular Items
Location
4389 Jackson Rd
Ann Arbor MI
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
Fresh Forage
Call to ask about menu items that are cooked to order or served raw. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
Dozer Café & Roaster
Shop is now open! Come by and say "hi"— can't wait to serve you.
Stray Hen - Ann Arbor
Come in and enjoy!
HOMES Can Shop & Smooj Lab
Come in and enjoy!