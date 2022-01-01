Go
Toast

Alpha Koney Island

We have brand new menu with a wide variety of breakfast, lunch and dinner options as well as some popular items we are bringing back! We use the highest quality ingredients to create our delicious meals!

4389 Jackson Rd

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Gyro Sandwich Supreme$10.00
Seasoned Lamb and Beef on a Pita with Onion, Tomato, and homemade Tzatziki Sauce
Large Greek Salad$11.00
Crisp Greens, Feta Cheese, Tomato, Cucumber, Red Onion, Olives, Sliced Beets, Banana Peppers, and Our Homemade Greek Dressing served with Pita Bread
Bowl of Chicken Lemon Rice$4.00
Small Greek Salad$7.00
Crisp Greens, Feta Cheese, Tomato, Cucumber, Red Onion, Olives, Sliced Beets, Banana Peppers, and Our Homemade Greek Dressing served with Pita Bread
Breakfast Sandwich$9.00
Two eggs cooked to order with American cheese and your choice of Bacon, or Ham and your choice of toast
All American Bacon Burger$11.00
Topped with Crisp Bacon and American cheese
Athena Salad$13.00
Our Greek Salad topped with Gyro Meat served with Pita Bread
Spinach Skillet$11.00
Fresh Spinach, Onion, Tomato, and Feta
Alpha Rueben$10.00
Turkey Breast, Cole Slaw, and Swiss Cheese on Grilled Rye served with Thousand Island
Greek Chicken Salad$13.00
Our Greek Salad topped with Grilled Chicken Breast served with Pita Bread
See full menu

Location

4389 Jackson Rd

Ann Arbor MI

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Fresh Forage

No reviews yet

Call to ask about menu items that are cooked to order or served raw. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.

Dozer Café & Roaster

No reviews yet

Shop is now open! Come by and say "hi"— can't wait to serve you.

Stray Hen - Ann Arbor

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

HOMES Can Shop & Smooj Lab

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston