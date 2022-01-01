AlphaEats
.
13927 South Gessner
Popular Items
Location
13927 South Gessner
Missouri City TX
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Goode Company
Come in and enjoy!
The Pub Fountains
Come in and enjoy!
La Fogata Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!
Aga’s Restaurant & Catering
Aga's Restaurant & Catering has been serving authentic zabiha halal Indian and Pakistani cuisine in Houston since 2001 . Our menu is available for dine-in, carry-out, delivery (UberEats & DoorDash) and we specialize in small and large elegant catering. We serve authentic Indian and Pakistani food, including popular vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes. From GRILLED GOAT CHOPS and BIRYANIS to SIZZLERS and CURRIES, experience Houston's best Indian and Pakistani zabiha halal cuisine at Aga's Restaurant