Alpharetta restaurants you'll love
Alpharetta's top cuisines
Must-try Alpharetta restaurants
Catrina's Mexican Grill
5354 McGinnis Ferry Rd Suite 208, Alpharetta
|Popular items
|STREET TACOS 3
|$10.99
Three steak tacos served on corn tortilla, fresh cilantro, fresh onions, grilled cambrey onions and house made red sauce.
|SOPA DE POLLO
|$7.99
Chicken soup with rice, potatoes and pico de gallo
|CHEESE STEAK BURRITO
|$11.99
A flour tortilla filled with sliced steak and grilled onions, topped nacho cheese, served with rice or beans and guacamole salad
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • POKE
Oshi Poke Bowl and Sushi
875 North Main Street, Alpharetta
|Popular items
|Ultimate Sandwich
|$14.00
Tempura Eel, Avocado, Crunch, Salmon, Tuna, Shrimp, Eel Sauce, Furikake, Green Onion, Masago
|Green Zone
|$8.00
Cucumber, Carrot, Mesclun Salad, Avocado on Top
|Over the Rainbow
|$13.50
Spicy Tuna, Cucumber, Avocado, Tuna, Salmon, Shrimp, Yellow Tail
Knuckie's Hoagies
12630 Crabapple Road, Suite 100, Milton
|Popular items
|#35 The Knuckie!
|$8.99
loaded with Boar’s Head Signature® Pastrami, Melted Swiss, Coleslaw & Knuckies 1,000 Island dressing
|#9 Turkey, Ham, & Swiss
|$7.29
OVENGOLD® Turkey, SMOKEMASTER® Ham, Swiss, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo
|#20 Pressed Cuban
|$8.45
Boar's Head Roasted Pork, Smokemaster Ham, Swiss cheese, pickles, mustard, & mayo
Minnie Olivia
10 Roswell Street, Alpharetta
|Popular items
|Georgia Mushrooms ,Taleggio, Mozzarella, Thyme, White Roasted Garlic Sauce
|$15.00
|Roasted Butternut Squash Soup, Fennel-Pistachio Marshmallow
|$5.00
|Mozzarella Stuffed Garlic Bread, Marinara Sauce, Citrus-Balsamic D' Olio
|$9.00
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • NOODLES
Gu's Dumplings
6330 Halcyon Way Suite 750, Alpharetta
|Popular items
|Full Order Pork Zhong Style Dumplings
|$15.40
12 of our famous boiled vegetable dumplings in our secret homemade sweet and spicy Zhong sauce with robust minced garlic sprinkled with toasted sesame seeds and fresh green onions. Vegetarian and Vegan friendly. Spice level 1.
|General Tso's Chicken
|$18.70
Breaded chicken, fresh garlic, green onions, dried chili peppers and steamed broccoli stir-fried in a sweet and spicy sauce. Spice level 1. White rice not included.
|White Rice
|$1.65
Steamed jasmine rice. Vegetarian, vegan friendly.
Nahm Fine Thai Cuisine
5310 Windward Pkwy, Alpharetta
|Popular items
|Crispy Spring Roll
|$14.00
best quality man made crab meat with cream cheese , cilantro , celery , served with three flavor chili sauce
|Tom Kha
|$9.00
|Nahm Thai Fried Rice
Chick'nCone
5215 Windward Pkwy, Suite A, Alpharetta
|Popular items
|Sandwich Meal
|$10.89
Chick'nSandwich, Ice Cream and a Drink... Switch the Ice Cream for a Mac'nCheese or change your drink to make your meal truly life changing!
|Individual Tenders
|$2.49
Individual Crispy Chicken Tenders. Perfect for dipping! So don't forget to choose your sauce!
|Chick'nSandwich
|$6.89
Crispy chicken tossed in your favorite sauce and served in a split top brioche roll!
SALADS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
House of Hummus Mediterranean Cafe
5950 North Point Pkwy #127, Alpharetta
|Popular items
|Tofu Shawarma
|$9.99
Grilled tofu slices
Gluten-free
|Chicken Shawarma
|$10.99
All white meat Chicken (Halal)
Gluten-free
|Falafel
|$9.99
Chick peas parsley and spices
Vegan
Gluten-free (fried in oil that could be cross contaminated with gluten fries)
The Local Wood Fired Grill - Alpharetta
5315 Windward Pkwy, Alpharetta
|Popular items
|Vegan Mini Potstickers
|$4.49
5 crispy mini potstickers made with tofu, jicama, green onions, seasoning, onions, zucchini, and carrots. Served with our homemade dipping sauce. *NOT GLUTEN FREE*
|LA Street Corn
|$4.29
Char-Grilled Non GMO Corn on the cobb topped with our signature cilantro & lemon garlic sauce, parsley, cotija cheese and paprika.
|Plate 1
|$11.99
Choice of protein, 1 side, rice, & pita.
French Gourmet Bistro
5310 Windward Pkwy, Alpharetta
|Popular items
|Quiche Lorraine
|$12.00
Bacon, Cream, Egg, Cheese
|Sugar Crepe
|$4.00
|Orangina
|$4.00
Café Landmark
10955 Jones Bridge Road, Suite 131, Johns Creek
|Popular items
|PURPLE CULTURE (Taro, Coconut with Topping)
|$5.75
|VEG POT STICKERS (6it)
|$6.00
|HOUSE BLACK MILK TEA
|$4.00
7 Tequilas Johns Creek
10945 State Bridge Rd, Johns Creek
|Popular items
|Side Taco
|$2.50
|Queso Dip
|$6.99
|Guacamole
|$7.00
PIZZA • SALADS
Vincenza's Pizzeria
765 McFarland Pkwy, Alpharetta
|Popular items
|Pepperoni Pizza
Mozzarella, Pepperoni and Pizza Sauce.
|Veggie Pizza
Mushrooms, onions, red peppers, tomatoes, black olives, and spinach.
|Margherita Pizza
Fresh mozzarella, tomato, and basil.
Holmes Slice
6330 Halcyon Way, Suite 760, Alpharetta
|Popular items
|Slice Cheese
|$5.50
Cooked Sauce, Mozzarella
|Custom Job
|$23.00
1 Sauce, 3 Veg. Toppings, 1 Primo Topping
|Whole Supreme
|$23.00
Raw Sauce, Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, Ground Beef, Green Bell Peppers, Onions, Olives, Mushrooms, Mozzarella
Jekyll Brewing
2855 Marconi Dr, Alpharetta
|Popular items
|12pk HARDly Water
|$14.99
|6pk Nard Dog
|$5.00
|6pk Hop Dang
|$9.99
Theo's Brothers Bakery
12280 Houze Road #6, Alpharetta
|Popular items
|Jumbo Oatmeal Raisin Cookie
|$7.35
Pack of 3
|Chocolate Chip Cookies
|$5.58
1/2 Dozen
|Financier
french almond cake with seasonsal fruit choice of 10 inch or 4 inch
Cafe Landmark
10955 Jones Bridge Road, Suite 131, Johns Creek
|Popular items
|PINA COLADA +TOPPING
|House Crispy Chicken
|$7.00
|House Japanese Sandwich
|$6.00
SALADS • TAPAS
Carson Kitchen
4 South Main Street, Alpharetta
|Popular items
|Jerk Turkey Burger
|$15.00
mango chutney slaw
(comes with spicy tater tots)
|Crispy Chicken Skins
|$9.00
smoked honey
|Killer Shrimp
|$13.00
rocoto & aji amarillo pepper cream
Cactus Cantina
3055 North Point Pkwy, Alpharetta
|Popular items
|10 Wings
|$10.99
|Shrimp Tacos 2
|$3.75
|Build Your Own Burrito or Bowl
|$12.99
Poke Factory
5950 N Point Pkwy, Alpharetta
|Popular items
|PF Special Roll
|$16.95
Shrimp Tempura Eel Roll, Cream Cheese with Salmon, Avocado, Scallion on Top. Drizzled with Sweet Aioli & Spicy Aioli
|Small Bowl
|$12.50
2 scoops of sushi-grade protein served with choice of bases, mix-in flavors and toppings
Perfect for those who want a filling amount of protein with a balance of toppings.
|Tonkotsu Ramen
|$13.95
Pork broth with Chashu (Japanese pork belly), corns, scallion, bamboo shoots & boiled egg. Served with thin noodles.
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Jekyll Brewing City Center
15 Academy St, Alpharetta
|Popular items
|Crab Dip
|$15.00
|Bibb Lettuce Wedge
|$8.00
|Mike's Wings
|$14.00
CALZONES • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SUBS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL
Vito's Pizza & Ristorante
3665 Old Milton Pkwy, Alpharetta
|Popular items
|Chicken Parmigiana Dinner
|$15.99
Lightly breaded cutled baked in a slowly simmered tomato sauce topped with parmesan and mozzarella cheese.
|Pizza Slice
|$2.99
Topped with Marinara Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese.
|Caesar Salad
|$7.99
A perfect mix of romaine and iceberg lettuce,croutons,caesar dressing,and grated parmesan cheese.
MADE Kitchen & Cocktails
45 B Roswell St, Alpharetta
|Popular items
|Picadillo Empanada
|$11.00
rosemary pastry filled with ground beef,
onions, green peppers, olives,
toasted almonds, harissa aioli
|Short Ribs
|$14.00
creamy polenta, swiss chard
|Paella Mixta
|$49.00
shrimp, chicken, chorizo, saffron, calasparra rice (SERVES 3-4)
Vincenza's Pizzeria
9950 jones bridge road , suite 1100, Alpharetta
|Popular items
|Mozzarella Sticks
|$7.49
6 Fried mozzarella sticks, served with
marinara sauce
|Margherita Pizza
Fresh mozzarella, tomato, and basil.
|Garlic Knots
|$3.00
Homemade rolls topped with garlic butter and parmesan. Served with marinara sauce
Warm Waves Coffee House
52A N Main St, Alpharetta
|Popular items
|Pastries
Fresh Baked Pastries
|Latte
|$4.00
Doulbe Espresso + 10oz Steamed Milk
|Bagel
Fresh Baked Bagel
MF Bar
7135 Avalon Blvd, Alpharetta
|Popular items
|Avacado Balls
|$10.00
House Spicy Tuna or Salmon, wrapped in Avacado with Truffle Mousse Truffle Soy and Caviar
|Crunchy Roll
|$16.00
Tempura Crunch Mix, topped with Smoked Salmon & Eel sauce
|Red Dragon Roll
|$16.00
Shrimp Tempura, Avocado, Crab Mix, topped with Spicy Tuna, Chili Oil, Tobiko, Eel Sauce
Egg Harbor Cafe
5966 North Point Parkway, Alpharetta
|Popular items
|Chocolate Chips Pancakes
Make it a combo with a smaller portion of pancakes, two cage free eggs, any style and your choice of breakfast meat. *Please select one size (full order, double, single or combo) and one egg style (combo's only).
|Create Omelette
|$10.00
Made with three cage free eggs and a choice of three ingredients. Served with Harbor potatoes and a buttered English muffin with house-made jam.
|Matt's Meaty Skillet
|$11.00
Now meatier than ever! Harbor potatoes, bacon, ham , sausage and Jack & Cheddar cheeses, topped with two cage free eggs, any style. Served with a buttered English muffin and house-made jam.
PIZZA
Vinny's on Windward
5355 Windward Parkway, Alpharetta
|Popular items
|Chicken Parmigiana
|$24.00
Breaded Chicken Cutlets, Spinach, Fettuccini alfredo, Mozzarella, Tomatoes
|Pear and Arugula
|$11.00
Spiced pecans, Rocket, Aged Goat cheese,
Shallots, Cherry Vinaigrette
|Chicken Scallopine
|$24.00
House made spinach ricotta raviolis, lemon, capers,
artichokes, Kalamata olives, Tomatoes.
BLOOM General Store
15260 Hopewell Road, Milton
|Popular items
|Bacon Egg & Cheese
|$5.50
Boar's Head bacon with Vermont cheddar
|Half Dozen Doughnuts
|$16.00
Type in desired quantities of each glaze (e.g. 3 Chocolate). We cannot guarantee availability but will try our best!
|Single Doughnuts
|$2.75
7 Acre BarNGrill
850 Hickory Flat Road, Milton
|Popular items
|Brussels Sprouts
|$8.00
Togarashi and yum yum sauce
|Shredded Salad
|$12.00
shaved Brussels sprouts, red quinoa, shredded baby kale, radicchio,
local apples, chickpeas, dry cranberries, avocado, hard-cooked egg, lemon, olive oil
|SBC Burger
|$15.00
SBC thick burger, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, American cheese, toasted brioche
- 2