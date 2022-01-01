Alpharetta restaurants you'll love

Alpharetta restaurants
Toast
  • Alpharetta

Must-try Alpharetta restaurants

Catrina's Mexican Grill image

 

Catrina's Mexican Grill

5354 McGinnis Ferry Rd Suite 208, Alpharetta

Avg 4.4 (104 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
STREET TACOS 3$10.99
Three steak tacos served on corn tortilla, fresh cilantro, fresh onions, grilled cambrey onions and house made red sauce.
SOPA DE POLLO$7.99
Chicken soup with rice, potatoes and pico de gallo
CHEESE STEAK BURRITO$11.99
A flour tortilla filled with sliced steak and grilled onions, topped nacho cheese, served with rice or beans and guacamole salad
More about Catrina's Mexican Grill
Oshi Poke Bowl and Sushi image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • POKE

Oshi Poke Bowl and Sushi

875 North Main Street, Alpharetta

Avg 5 (7 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Ultimate Sandwich$14.00
Tempura Eel, Avocado, Crunch, Salmon, Tuna, Shrimp, Eel Sauce, Furikake, Green Onion, Masago
Green Zone$8.00
Cucumber, Carrot, Mesclun Salad, Avocado on Top
Over the Rainbow$13.50
Spicy Tuna, Cucumber, Avocado, Tuna, Salmon, Shrimp, Yellow Tail
More about Oshi Poke Bowl and Sushi
Knuckie's Hoagies image

 

Knuckie's Hoagies

12630 Crabapple Road, Suite 100, Milton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
#35 The Knuckie!$8.99
loaded with Boar’s Head Signature® Pastrami, Melted Swiss, Coleslaw & Knuckies 1,000 Island dressing
#9 Turkey, Ham, & Swiss$7.29
OVENGOLD® Turkey, SMOKEMASTER® Ham, Swiss, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo
#20 Pressed Cuban$8.45
Boar's Head Roasted Pork, Smokemaster Ham, Swiss cheese, pickles, mustard, & mayo
More about Knuckie's Hoagies
Minnie Olivia image

 

Minnie Olivia

10 Roswell Street, Alpharetta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Georgia Mushrooms ,Taleggio, Mozzarella, Thyme, White Roasted Garlic Sauce$15.00
Roasted Butternut Squash Soup, Fennel-Pistachio Marshmallow$5.00
Mozzarella Stuffed Garlic Bread, Marinara Sauce, Citrus-Balsamic D' Olio$9.00
More about Minnie Olivia
Gu's Dumplings image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • NOODLES

Gu's Dumplings

6330 Halcyon Way Suite 750, Alpharetta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Full Order Pork Zhong Style Dumplings$15.40
12 of our famous boiled vegetable dumplings in our secret homemade sweet and spicy Zhong sauce with robust minced garlic sprinkled with toasted sesame seeds and fresh green onions. Vegetarian and Vegan friendly. Spice level 1.
General Tso's Chicken$18.70
Breaded chicken, fresh garlic, green onions, dried chili peppers and steamed broccoli stir-fried in a sweet and spicy sauce. Spice level 1. White rice not included.
White Rice$1.65
Steamed jasmine rice. Vegetarian, vegan friendly.
More about Gu's Dumplings
Nahm Fine Thai Cuisine image

 

Nahm Fine Thai Cuisine

5310 Windward Pkwy, Alpharetta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Crispy Spring Roll$14.00
best quality man made crab meat with cream cheese , cilantro , celery , served with three flavor chili sauce
Tom Kha$9.00
Nahm Thai Fried Rice
More about Nahm Fine Thai Cuisine
Chick'nCone image

 

Chick'nCone

5215 Windward Pkwy, Suite A, Alpharetta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Sandwich Meal$10.89
Chick'nSandwich, Ice Cream and a Drink... Switch the Ice Cream for a Mac'nCheese or change your drink to make your meal truly life changing!
Individual Tenders$2.49
Individual Crispy Chicken Tenders. Perfect for dipping! So don't forget to choose your sauce!
Chick'nSandwich$6.89
Crispy chicken tossed in your favorite sauce and served in a split top brioche roll!
More about Chick'nCone
House of Hummus Mediterranean Cafe image

SALADS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

House of Hummus Mediterranean Cafe

5950 North Point Pkwy #127, Alpharetta

Avg 4.5 (933 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Tofu Shawarma$9.99
Grilled tofu slices
Gluten-free
Chicken Shawarma$10.99
All white meat Chicken (Halal)
Gluten-free
Falafel$9.99
Chick peas parsley and spices
Vegan
Gluten-free (fried in oil that could be cross contaminated with gluten fries)
More about House of Hummus Mediterranean Cafe
The Local Wood Fired Grill - Alpharetta image

 

The Local Wood Fired Grill - Alpharetta

5315 Windward Pkwy, Alpharetta

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Vegan Mini Potstickers$4.49
5 crispy mini potstickers made with tofu, jicama, green onions, seasoning, onions, zucchini, and carrots. Served with our homemade dipping sauce. *NOT GLUTEN FREE*
LA Street Corn$4.29
Char-Grilled Non GMO Corn on the cobb topped with our signature cilantro & lemon garlic sauce, parsley, cotija cheese and paprika.
Plate 1$11.99
Choice of protein, 1 side, rice, & pita.
More about The Local Wood Fired Grill - Alpharetta
French Gourmet Bistro image

 

French Gourmet Bistro

5310 Windward Pkwy, Alpharetta

Avg 4.3 (380 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Quiche Lorraine$12.00
Bacon, Cream, Egg, Cheese
Sugar Crepe$4.00
Orangina$4.00
More about French Gourmet Bistro
Café Landmark image

 

Café Landmark

10955 Jones Bridge Road, Suite 131, Johns Creek

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
PURPLE CULTURE (Taro, Coconut with Topping)$5.75
VEG POT STICKERS (6it)$6.00
HOUSE BLACK MILK TEA$4.00
More about Café Landmark
7 Tequilas Johns Creek image

 

7 Tequilas Johns Creek

10945 State Bridge Rd, Johns Creek

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Side Taco$2.50
Queso Dip$6.99
Guacamole$7.00
More about 7 Tequilas Johns Creek
Vincenza's Pizzeria image

PIZZA • SALADS

Vincenza's Pizzeria

765 McFarland Pkwy, Alpharetta

Avg 4.7 (1782 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Pepperoni Pizza
Mozzarella, Pepperoni and Pizza Sauce.
Veggie Pizza
Mushrooms, onions, red peppers, tomatoes, black olives, and spinach.
Margherita Pizza
Fresh mozzarella, tomato, and basil.
More about Vincenza's Pizzeria
Holmes Slice image

 

Holmes Slice

6330 Halcyon Way, Suite 760, Alpharetta

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Slice Cheese$5.50
Cooked Sauce, Mozzarella
Custom Job$23.00
1 Sauce, 3 Veg. Toppings, 1 Primo Topping
Whole Supreme$23.00
Raw Sauce, Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, Ground Beef, Green Bell Peppers, Onions, Olives, Mushrooms, Mozzarella
More about Holmes Slice
Jekyll Brewing image

 

Jekyll Brewing

2855 Marconi Dr, Alpharetta

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
12pk HARDly Water$14.99
6pk Nard Dog$5.00
6pk Hop Dang$9.99
More about Jekyll Brewing
Theo's Brothers Bakery image

 

Theo's Brothers Bakery

12280 Houze Road #6, Alpharetta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Jumbo Oatmeal Raisin Cookie$7.35
Pack of 3
Chocolate Chip Cookies$5.58
1/2 Dozen
Financier
french almond cake with seasonsal fruit choice of 10 inch or 4 inch
More about Theo's Brothers Bakery
Cafe Landmark image

 

Cafe Landmark

10955 Jones Bridge Road, Suite 131, Johns Creek

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
PINA COLADA +TOPPING
House Crispy Chicken$7.00
House Japanese Sandwich$6.00
More about Cafe Landmark
Carson Kitchen image

SALADS • TAPAS

Carson Kitchen

4 South Main Street, Alpharetta

Avg 4.5 (939 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Jerk Turkey Burger$15.00
mango chutney slaw
(comes with spicy tater tots)
Crispy Chicken Skins$9.00
smoked honey
Killer Shrimp$13.00
rocoto & aji amarillo pepper cream
More about Carson Kitchen
Cactus Cantina image

 

Cactus Cantina

3055 North Point Pkwy, Alpharetta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
10 Wings$10.99
Shrimp Tacos 2$3.75
Build Your Own Burrito or Bowl$12.99
More about Cactus Cantina
Poke Factory image

 

Poke Factory

5950 N Point Pkwy, Alpharetta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
PF Special Roll$16.95
Shrimp Tempura Eel Roll, Cream Cheese with Salmon, Avocado, Scallion on Top. Drizzled with Sweet Aioli & Spicy Aioli
Small Bowl$12.50
2 scoops of sushi-grade protein served with choice of bases, mix-in flavors and toppings
Perfect for those who want a filling amount of protein with a balance of toppings.
Tonkotsu Ramen$13.95
Pork broth with Chashu (Japanese pork belly), corns, scallion, bamboo shoots & boiled egg. Served with thin noodles.
More about Poke Factory
Jekyll Brewing City Center image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Jekyll Brewing City Center

15 Academy St, Alpharetta

Avg 4.1 (240 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Crab Dip$15.00
Bibb Lettuce Wedge$8.00
Mike's Wings$14.00
More about Jekyll Brewing City Center
Vito's Pizza & Ristorante image

CALZONES • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SUBS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL

Vito's Pizza & Ristorante

3665 Old Milton Pkwy, Alpharetta

Avg 4.4 (1024 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Parmigiana Dinner$15.99
Lightly breaded cutled baked in a slowly simmered tomato sauce topped with parmesan and mozzarella cheese.
Pizza Slice$2.99
Topped with Marinara Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese.
Caesar Salad$7.99
A perfect mix of romaine and iceberg lettuce,croutons,caesar dressing,and grated parmesan cheese.
More about Vito's Pizza & Ristorante
MADE Kitchen & Cocktails image

 

MADE Kitchen & Cocktails

45 B Roswell St, Alpharetta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Picadillo Empanada$11.00
rosemary pastry filled with ground beef,
onions, green peppers, olives,
toasted almonds, harissa aioli
Short Ribs$14.00
creamy polenta, swiss chard
Paella Mixta$49.00
shrimp, chicken, chorizo, saffron, calasparra rice (SERVES 3-4)
More about MADE Kitchen & Cocktails
Vincenza's Pizzeria image

 

Vincenza's Pizzeria

9950 jones bridge road , suite 1100, Alpharetta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Mozzarella Sticks$7.49
6 Fried mozzarella sticks, served with
marinara sauce
Margherita Pizza
Fresh mozzarella, tomato, and basil.
Garlic Knots$3.00
Homemade rolls topped with garlic butter and parmesan. Served with marinara sauce
More about Vincenza's Pizzeria
Warm Waves Coffee House image

 

Warm Waves Coffee House

52A N Main St, Alpharetta

Avg 5 (14 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Pastries
Fresh Baked Pastries
Latte$4.00
Doulbe Espresso + 10oz Steamed Milk
Bagel
Fresh Baked Bagel
More about Warm Waves Coffee House
MF Bar image

 

MF Bar

7135 Avalon Blvd, Alpharetta

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Avacado Balls$10.00
House Spicy Tuna or Salmon, wrapped in Avacado with Truffle Mousse Truffle Soy and Caviar
Crunchy Roll$16.00
Tempura Crunch Mix, topped with Smoked Salmon & Eel sauce
Red Dragon Roll$16.00
Shrimp Tempura, Avocado, Crab Mix, topped with Spicy Tuna, Chili Oil, Tobiko, Eel Sauce
More about MF Bar
Egg Harbor Cafe image

 

Egg Harbor Cafe

5966 North Point Parkway, Alpharetta

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chocolate Chips Pancakes
Make it a combo with a smaller portion of pancakes, two cage free eggs, any style and your choice of breakfast meat. *Please select one size (full order, double, single or combo) and one egg style (combo's only).
Create Omelette$10.00
Made with three cage free eggs and a choice of three ingredients. Served with Harbor potatoes and a buttered English muffin with house-made jam.
Matt's Meaty Skillet$11.00
Now meatier than ever! Harbor potatoes, bacon, ham , sausage and Jack & Cheddar cheeses, topped with two cage free eggs, any style. Served with a buttered English muffin and house-made jam.
More about Egg Harbor Cafe
Vinny's on Windward image

PIZZA

Vinny's on Windward

5355 Windward Parkway, Alpharetta

Avg 4.4 (3119 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chicken Parmigiana$24.00
Breaded Chicken Cutlets, Spinach, Fettuccini alfredo, Mozzarella, Tomatoes
Pear and Arugula$11.00
Spiced pecans, Rocket, Aged Goat cheese,
Shallots, Cherry Vinaigrette
Chicken Scallopine$24.00
House made spinach ricotta raviolis, lemon, capers,
artichokes, Kalamata olives, Tomatoes.
More about Vinny's on Windward
BLOOM General Store image

 

BLOOM General Store

15260 Hopewell Road, Milton

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Bacon Egg & Cheese$5.50
Boar's Head bacon with Vermont cheddar
Half Dozen Doughnuts$16.00
Type in desired quantities of each glaze (e.g. 3 Chocolate). We cannot guarantee availability but will try our best!
Single Doughnuts$2.75
More about BLOOM General Store
7 Acre BarNGrill image

 

7 Acre BarNGrill

850 Hickory Flat Road, Milton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Brussels Sprouts$8.00
Togarashi and yum yum sauce
Shredded Salad$12.00
shaved Brussels sprouts, red quinoa, shredded baby kale, radicchio,
local apples, chickpeas, dry cranberries, avocado, hard-cooked egg, lemon, olive oil
SBC Burger$15.00
SBC thick burger, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, American cheese, toasted brioche
More about 7 Acre BarNGrill

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Alpharetta

Caesar Salad

Greek Salad

Fried Rice

Crispy Chicken

Chicken Tenders

Enchiladas

Shrimp Rolls

Street Tacos

