Alpharetta American restaurants you'll love

Go
Alpharetta restaurants
Toast

Must-try American restaurants in Alpharetta

The Local Wood Fired Grill - Alpharetta image

 

The Local Wood Fired Grill - Alpharetta

5315 Windward Pkwy, Alpharetta

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Plate 2$13.99
Choice of protein, 2 sides, rice & pita.
Wraps$10.49
Choice of protein, hummus, cucumber, tomato, lettuce, pickled onions, parsley, cilantro & lemon garlic sauce served on a warm pita. Includes a mini side.
A La Carte Side$3.75
Individual side dishes
More about The Local Wood Fired Grill - Alpharetta
Carson Kitchen image

SALADS • TAPAS

Carson Kitchen

4 South Main Street, Alpharetta

Avg 4.5 (939 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Jerk Turkey Burger$15.00
mango chutney slaw
(comes with spicy tater tots)
Crispy Chicken Skins$9.00
smoked honey
Killer Shrimp$13.00
rocoto & aji amarillo pepper cream
More about Carson Kitchen
7 Acre BarNGrill image

 

7 Acre BarNGrill

850 Hickory Flat Road, Milton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Shredded Salad$12.00
shaved Brussels sprouts, red quinoa, shredded baby kale, radicchio,
local apples, chickpeas, dry cranberries, avocado, hard-cooked egg, lemon, olive oil
Brussels Sprouts$8.00
Togarashi and yum yum sauce
Kids Tenders$7.00
chicken tenders, fries, honey mustard
More about 7 Acre BarNGrill
The Union Restaurant image

 

The Union Restaurant

14275 Providence Rd, Milton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Kid Chicken Tenders$7.95
with hand cut fries
CHICKEN PARMESAN$16.50
baked parmesan-herb crusted chicken,
tomato sauce, asiago cream linguine
TOMATO BISQUE$6.95
warm goat cheese, pine nut pesto, crouton
More about The Union Restaurant
Bocado Burger- Alpharetta image

 

Bocado Burger- Alpharetta

2820 Old Milton Parkway, Alpharetta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
SD Regular Fries$2.99
BLT Burger$13.50
Avalon Burger$13.50
More about Bocado Burger- Alpharetta
The Cape image

 

The Cape

700 Avalon Boulevard, Alpharetta

Avg 4.5 (64 reviews)
Takeout
More about The Cape

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Alpharetta

Caesar Salad

Greek Salad

Fried Rice

Crispy Chicken

Chicken Tenders

Shrimp Rolls

Street Tacos

Chicken Parmesan

Map

More near Alpharetta to explore

Duluth

Avg 4.6 (31 restaurants)

Norcross

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Roswell

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Buford

Avg 4 (18 restaurants)

Woodstock

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Cumming

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Suwanee

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)

Lilburn

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Tucker

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (396 restaurants)

Gainesville

No reviews yet

Athens

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Lagrange

No reviews yet

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Chattanooga

Avg 4.5 (68 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (147 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (189 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (187 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (590 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston