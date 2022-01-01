Alpharetta American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Alpharetta
More about The Local Wood Fired Grill - Alpharetta
The Local Wood Fired Grill - Alpharetta
5315 Windward Pkwy, Alpharetta
|Popular items
|Plate 2
|$13.99
Choice of protein, 2 sides, rice & pita.
|Wraps
|$10.49
Choice of protein, hummus, cucumber, tomato, lettuce, pickled onions, parsley, cilantro & lemon garlic sauce served on a warm pita. Includes a mini side.
|A La Carte Side
|$3.75
Individual side dishes
More about Carson Kitchen
SALADS • TAPAS
Carson Kitchen
4 South Main Street, Alpharetta
|Popular items
|Jerk Turkey Burger
|$15.00
mango chutney slaw
(comes with spicy tater tots)
|Crispy Chicken Skins
|$9.00
smoked honey
|Killer Shrimp
|$13.00
rocoto & aji amarillo pepper cream
More about 7 Acre BarNGrill
7 Acre BarNGrill
850 Hickory Flat Road, Milton
|Popular items
|Shredded Salad
|$12.00
shaved Brussels sprouts, red quinoa, shredded baby kale, radicchio,
local apples, chickpeas, dry cranberries, avocado, hard-cooked egg, lemon, olive oil
|Brussels Sprouts
|$8.00
Togarashi and yum yum sauce
|Kids Tenders
|$7.00
chicken tenders, fries, honey mustard
More about The Union Restaurant
The Union Restaurant
14275 Providence Rd, Milton
|Popular items
|Kid Chicken Tenders
|$7.95
with hand cut fries
|CHICKEN PARMESAN
|$16.50
baked parmesan-herb crusted chicken,
tomato sauce, asiago cream linguine
|TOMATO BISQUE
|$6.95
warm goat cheese, pine nut pesto, crouton
More about Bocado Burger- Alpharetta
Bocado Burger- Alpharetta
2820 Old Milton Parkway, Alpharetta
|Popular items
|SD Regular Fries
|$2.99
|BLT Burger
|$13.50
|Avalon Burger
|$13.50