Alpharetta cafés you'll love

Toast

Must-try cafés in Alpharetta

Café Landmark image

 

Café Landmark

10955 Jones Bridge Road, Suite 131, Johns Creek

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
PURPLE CULTURE (Taro, Coconut with Topping)$5.75
VEG POT STICKERS (6it)$6.00
HOUSE BLACK MILK TEA$4.00
More about Café Landmark
Warm Waves Coffee House image

 

Warm Waves Coffee House

52A N Main St, Alpharetta

Avg 5 (14 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Pastries
Fresh Baked Pastries
Coffee$3.00
In House Roasted Specialty Coffees
Bagel
Fresh Baked Bagel
More about Warm Waves Coffee House
Egg Harbor Cafe image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Egg Harbor Cafe

5966 North Point Parkway, Alpharetta

Avg 4.6 (2682 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Original Belgian Waffle$7.00
Topped with powdered sugar. Make it a combo with two cage free eggs, any style and breakfast meat. *Please select one egg style.
Create Omelette$10.00
Made with three cage free eggs and a choice of three ingredients. Served with Harbor potatoes and a buttered English muffin with house-made jam.
Lobster Scrambler$12.00
Lobster and seafood blend, cream cheese and green onion scrambled into three cage free eggs, topped with hollandaise. Served with Harbor potatoes and a buttered English muffin with house-made jam.
More about Egg Harbor Cafe
BLOOM General Store image

 

BLOOM General Store

15260 Hopewell Road, Milton

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Bacon Egg & Cheese$5.50
Boar's Head bacon with Vermont cheddar
Half Dozen Doughnuts$16.00
Type in desired quantities of each glaze (e.g. 3 Chocolate). We cannot guarantee availability but will try our best!
Single Doughnuts$2.75
More about BLOOM General Store
Saigon Cafe image

SALADS • PHO • NOODLES

Saigon Cafe

5530 Windward Parkway C300, Alpharetta

Avg 3.5 (240 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
P2 - Pho Tai
A layer of thin, rare eye round steak is cooked by the beef broth right in your bowl, bringing out the sweetness and tenderness of the beef slices into each bite.
A6 - Cha Gio Chay$5.25
Mix of shredded cabbage, celery, mushroom and carrots wrapped in rice paper and fried until golden. Served with
tangy fish sauce.
FR1 Saigon Fried Rice$13.95
In a sesame oil-based and light brown seasoning sauce, steamed jasmine rice is stir-fried with your choice of meat then tossed with scrambled eggs, peas, carrots and diced onions.
More about Saigon Cafe
Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee & Social image

 

Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee & Social

6330 Halcyon Way, Alpharetta

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Bombo Chill$6.50
"Bombo" in Kinyarwanda means sweet.
Chocolate, caramel, and espresso. Add whipped topping for extra sweetness.
Dirty Chai Latte$7.00
12oz. drink of black tea infused with cinnamon, clove, and other warming spices combined with a double shot of espresso for an extra caffeine kick. Topped with steamed milk for the perfect balance of sweet and spicy.
Latte$5.50
Served using one or two shots of espresso, topped-up with steamed milk, and finished with a small layer of foam on top.
More about Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee & Social

