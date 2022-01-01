Alpharetta cafés you'll love
Must-try cafés in Alpharetta
More about Café Landmark
Café Landmark
10955 Jones Bridge Road, Suite 131, Johns Creek
|Popular items
|PURPLE CULTURE (Taro, Coconut with Topping)
|$5.75
|VEG POT STICKERS (6it)
|$6.00
|HOUSE BLACK MILK TEA
|$4.00
More about Warm Waves Coffee House
Warm Waves Coffee House
52A N Main St, Alpharetta
|Popular items
|Pastries
Fresh Baked Pastries
|Coffee
|$3.00
In House Roasted Specialty Coffees
|Bagel
Fresh Baked Bagel
More about Egg Harbor Cafe
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Egg Harbor Cafe
5966 North Point Parkway, Alpharetta
|Popular items
|Original Belgian Waffle
|$7.00
Topped with powdered sugar. Make it a combo with two cage free eggs, any style and breakfast meat. *Please select one egg style.
|Create Omelette
|$10.00
Made with three cage free eggs and a choice of three ingredients. Served with Harbor potatoes and a buttered English muffin with house-made jam.
|Lobster Scrambler
|$12.00
Lobster and seafood blend, cream cheese and green onion scrambled into three cage free eggs, topped with hollandaise. Served with Harbor potatoes and a buttered English muffin with house-made jam.
More about BLOOM General Store
BLOOM General Store
15260 Hopewell Road, Milton
|Popular items
|Bacon Egg & Cheese
|$5.50
Boar's Head bacon with Vermont cheddar
|Half Dozen Doughnuts
|$16.00
Type in desired quantities of each glaze (e.g. 3 Chocolate). We cannot guarantee availability but will try our best!
|Single Doughnuts
|$2.75
More about Saigon Cafe
SALADS • PHO • NOODLES
Saigon Cafe
5530 Windward Parkway C300, Alpharetta
|Popular items
|P2 - Pho Tai
A layer of thin, rare eye round steak is cooked by the beef broth right in your bowl, bringing out the sweetness and tenderness of the beef slices into each bite.
|A6 - Cha Gio Chay
|$5.25
Mix of shredded cabbage, celery, mushroom and carrots wrapped in rice paper and fried until golden. Served with
tangy fish sauce.
|FR1 Saigon Fried Rice
|$13.95
In a sesame oil-based and light brown seasoning sauce, steamed jasmine rice is stir-fried with your choice of meat then tossed with scrambled eggs, peas, carrots and diced onions.
More about Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee & Social
Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee & Social
6330 Halcyon Way, Alpharetta
|Popular items
|Bombo Chill
|$6.50
"Bombo" in Kinyarwanda means sweet.
Chocolate, caramel, and espresso. Add whipped topping for extra sweetness.
|Dirty Chai Latte
|$7.00
12oz. drink of black tea infused with cinnamon, clove, and other warming spices combined with a double shot of espresso for an extra caffeine kick. Topped with steamed milk for the perfect balance of sweet and spicy.
|Latte
|$5.50
Served using one or two shots of espresso, topped-up with steamed milk, and finished with a small layer of foam on top.