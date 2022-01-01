Alpharetta sandwich spots you'll love

Must-try sandwich spots in Alpharetta

Knuckie's Hoagies image

 

Knuckie's Hoagies

12630 Crabapple Road, Suite 100, Milton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
#35 The Knuckie!$8.99
loaded with Boar’s Head Signature® Pastrami, Melted Swiss, Coleslaw & Knuckies 1,000 Island dressing
#21 Cheese Steak$8.45
Freshly shaved USDA choice steak & Boar's Head White American Cheese
#9 Turkey, Ham, & Swiss$7.29
OVENGOLD® Turkey, SMOKEMASTER® Ham, Swiss, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo
More about Knuckie's Hoagies
Café Landmark image

 

Café Landmark

10955 Jones Bridge Road, Suite 131, Johns Creek

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
PURPLE CULTURE (Taro, Coconut with Topping)$5.75
VEG POT STICKERS (6it)$6.00
HOUSE BLACK MILK TEA$4.00
More about Café Landmark
Vito's Pizza & Ristorante image

CALZONES • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SUBS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL

Vito's Pizza & Ristorante

3665 Old Milton Pkwy, Alpharetta

Avg 4.4 (1024 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Greek Salad$8.99
A perfect mix of romaine and iceberg lettuce,cucumbers,tomatoes,green peppers,red onion,kalamatas olives and feta cheese.
Traditional Stromboli$18.99
Cheese,Pepperoni,Sausage,Ham,Salami,Capricola Ham.
Pizza Slice$2.99
Topped with Marinara Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese.
More about Vito's Pizza & Ristorante
Egg Harbor Cafe image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Egg Harbor Cafe

5966 North Point Parkway, Alpharetta

Avg 4.6 (2682 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Original Belgian Waffle$7.00
Topped with powdered sugar. Make it a combo with two cage free eggs, any style and breakfast meat. *Please select one egg style.
Create Omelette$10.00
Made with three cage free eggs and a choice of three ingredients. Served with Harbor potatoes and a buttered English muffin with house-made jam.
Lobster Scrambler$12.00
Lobster and seafood blend, cream cheese and green onion scrambled into three cage free eggs, topped with hollandaise. Served with Harbor potatoes and a buttered English muffin with house-made jam.
More about Egg Harbor Cafe
Super Pho image

 

Super Pho

12315 Crabapple Rd.Suite #144, Alpharetta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
P8 Chicken Pho
D15 CREATE your own Drink
To-Go P9 Shrimp
More about Super Pho
Brooklyn Bagel Bakery & Deli image

BAGELS

Brooklyn Bagel Bakery & Deli

9925 Haynes bridge rd, Johns creek

Avg 4.8 (4000 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Bagel Single
Bagel Flavor CC$3.69
Bagel w/ Butter$1.79
More about Brooklyn Bagel Bakery & Deli





