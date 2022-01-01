Alpharetta sandwich spots you'll love
Must-try sandwich spots in Alpharetta
Knuckie's Hoagies
12630 Crabapple Road, Suite 100, Milton
|Popular items
|#35 The Knuckie!
|$8.99
loaded with Boar’s Head Signature® Pastrami, Melted Swiss, Coleslaw & Knuckies 1,000 Island dressing
|#21 Cheese Steak
|$8.45
Freshly shaved USDA choice steak & Boar's Head White American Cheese
|#9 Turkey, Ham, & Swiss
|$7.29
OVENGOLD® Turkey, SMOKEMASTER® Ham, Swiss, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo
Café Landmark
10955 Jones Bridge Road, Suite 131, Johns Creek
|Popular items
|PURPLE CULTURE (Taro, Coconut with Topping)
|$5.75
|VEG POT STICKERS (6it)
|$6.00
|HOUSE BLACK MILK TEA
|$4.00
CALZONES • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SUBS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL
Vito's Pizza & Ristorante
3665 Old Milton Pkwy, Alpharetta
|Popular items
|Greek Salad
|$8.99
A perfect mix of romaine and iceberg lettuce,cucumbers,tomatoes,green peppers,red onion,kalamatas olives and feta cheese.
|Traditional Stromboli
|$18.99
Cheese,Pepperoni,Sausage,Ham,Salami,Capricola Ham.
|Pizza Slice
|$2.99
Topped with Marinara Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese.
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Egg Harbor Cafe
5966 North Point Parkway, Alpharetta
|Popular items
|Original Belgian Waffle
|$7.00
Topped with powdered sugar. Make it a combo with two cage free eggs, any style and breakfast meat. *Please select one egg style.
|Create Omelette
|$10.00
Made with three cage free eggs and a choice of three ingredients. Served with Harbor potatoes and a buttered English muffin with house-made jam.
|Lobster Scrambler
|$12.00
Lobster and seafood blend, cream cheese and green onion scrambled into three cage free eggs, topped with hollandaise. Served with Harbor potatoes and a buttered English muffin with house-made jam.
Super Pho
12315 Crabapple Rd.Suite #144, Alpharetta
|Popular items
|P8 Chicken Pho
|D15 CREATE your own Drink
|To-Go P9 Shrimp