Alpharetta Italian restaurants you'll love

Go
Alpharetta restaurants
Toast

Must-try Italian restaurants in Alpharetta

Vincenza's Pizzeria image

PIZZA • SALADS

Vincenza's Pizzeria

765 McFarland Pkwy, Alpharetta

Avg 4.7 (1782 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Pepperoni Pizza
Mozzarella, Pepperoni and Pizza Sauce.
Veggie Pizza
Mushrooms, onions, red peppers, tomatoes, black olives, and spinach.
Margherita Pizza
Fresh mozzarella, tomato, and basil.
More about Vincenza's Pizzeria
Vito's Pizza & Ristorante image

CALZONES • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SUBS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL

Vito's Pizza & Ristorante

3665 Old Milton Pkwy, Alpharetta

Avg 4.4 (1024 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Greek Salad$8.99
A perfect mix of romaine and iceberg lettuce,cucumbers,tomatoes,green peppers,red onion,kalamatas olives and feta cheese.
Traditional Stromboli$18.99
Cheese,Pepperoni,Sausage,Ham,Salami,Capricola Ham.
Pizza Slice$2.99
Topped with Marinara Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese.
More about Vito's Pizza & Ristorante
Vinny's on Windward image

PIZZA

Vinny's on Windward

5355 Windward Parkway, Alpharetta

Avg 4.4 (3119 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chicken Parmigiana$24.00
Breaded Chicken Cutlets, Spinach, Fettuccini alfredo, Mozzarella, Tomatoes
Pear and Arugula$11.00
Spiced pecans, Rocket, Aged Goat cheese,
Shallots, Cherry Vinaigrette
Chicken Scallopine$24.00
House made spinach ricotta raviolis, lemon, capers,
artichokes, Kalamata olives, Tomatoes.
More about Vinny's on Windward

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Alpharetta

Caesar Salad

Greek Salad

Fried Rice

Crispy Chicken

Chicken Tenders

Shrimp Rolls

Street Tacos

Chicken Parmesan

Map

More near Alpharetta to explore

Duluth

Avg 4.6 (31 restaurants)

Norcross

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Roswell

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Buford

Avg 4 (18 restaurants)

Woodstock

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Cumming

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Suwanee

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)

Lilburn

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Tucker

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (396 restaurants)

Gainesville

No reviews yet

Athens

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Lagrange

No reviews yet

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Chattanooga

Avg 4.5 (68 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (147 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (189 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (187 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (590 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston