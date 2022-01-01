Alpharetta Italian restaurants you'll love
Must-try Italian restaurants in Alpharetta
More about Vincenza's Pizzeria
PIZZA • SALADS
Vincenza's Pizzeria
765 McFarland Pkwy, Alpharetta
|Popular items
|Pepperoni Pizza
Mozzarella, Pepperoni and Pizza Sauce.
|Veggie Pizza
Mushrooms, onions, red peppers, tomatoes, black olives, and spinach.
|Margherita Pizza
Fresh mozzarella, tomato, and basil.
More about Vito's Pizza & Ristorante
CALZONES • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SUBS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL
Vito's Pizza & Ristorante
3665 Old Milton Pkwy, Alpharetta
|Popular items
|Greek Salad
|$8.99
A perfect mix of romaine and iceberg lettuce,cucumbers,tomatoes,green peppers,red onion,kalamatas olives and feta cheese.
|Traditional Stromboli
|$18.99
Cheese,Pepperoni,Sausage,Ham,Salami,Capricola Ham.
|Pizza Slice
|$2.99
Topped with Marinara Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese.
More about Vinny's on Windward
PIZZA
Vinny's on Windward
5355 Windward Parkway, Alpharetta
|Popular items
|Chicken Parmigiana
|$24.00
Breaded Chicken Cutlets, Spinach, Fettuccini alfredo, Mozzarella, Tomatoes
|Pear and Arugula
|$11.00
Spiced pecans, Rocket, Aged Goat cheese,
Shallots, Cherry Vinaigrette
|Chicken Scallopine
|$24.00
House made spinach ricotta raviolis, lemon, capers,
artichokes, Kalamata olives, Tomatoes.