Alpharetta Mediterranean restaurants you'll love

House of Hummus Mediterranean Cafe image

SALADS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

House of Hummus Mediterranean Cafe

5950 North Point Pkwy #127, Alpharetta

Avg 4.5 (933 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Tofu Shawarma$9.99
Grilled tofu slices
Gluten-free
Chicken Kabob$12.49
All white meat chicken
Gluten-free
Chicken Shawarma/Gyro family pack$45.99
1 pound of chicken shawarma and gyro
Greek salad for 4
1 tube of hummus
12 slices of pita bread
Rice for 4
Tzatziki for 4
Salad dressing for 4
More about House of Hummus Mediterranean Cafe
Carson Kitchen image

SALADS • TAPAS

Carson Kitchen

4 South Main Street, Alpharetta

Avg 4.5 (939 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Jerk Turkey Burger$15.00
mango chutney slaw
(comes with spicy tater tots)
Crispy Chicken Skins$9.00
smoked honey
Killer Shrimp$13.00
rocoto & aji amarillo pepper cream
More about Carson Kitchen
MADE Kitchen & Cocktails image

 

MADE Kitchen & Cocktails

45 B Roswell St, Alpharetta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Artichoke$10.00
lemon butter chili flakes
Patas Bravas$7.00
fried spiced potatoes, tomato aioli
Picadillo Empanada$11.00
rosemary pastry filled with ground beef,
onions, green peppers, olives,
toasted almonds, harissa aioli
More about MADE Kitchen & Cocktails

