Alpharetta Mexican restaurants you'll love

Must-try Mexican restaurants in Alpharetta

Catrina's Mexican Grill image

 

Catrina's Mexican Grill

5354 McGinnis Ferry Rd Suite 208, Alpharetta

Avg 4.4 (104 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
STREET TACOS 3$10.99
Three steak tacos served on corn tortilla, fresh cilantro, fresh onions, grilled cambrey onions and house made red sauce.
SOPA DE POLLO$7.99
Chicken soup with rice, potatoes and pico de gallo
CHEESE STEAK BURRITO$11.99
A flour tortilla filled with sliced steak and grilled onions, topped nacho cheese, served with rice or beans and guacamole salad
More about Catrina's Mexican Grill
7 Tequilas Johns Creek image

 

7 Tequilas Johns Creek

10945 State Bridge Rd, Johns Creek

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Side Taco$2.50
Queso Dip$6.99
Guacamole$7.00
More about 7 Tequilas Johns Creek
Cactus Cantina image

 

Cactus Cantina

3055 North Point Pkwy, Alpharetta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Side of French Fries$2.75
Build Your Own Burrito or Bowl$12.99
Burrito Supreme$9.99
More about Cactus Cantina
Dos Margaritas image

FRENCH FRIES

Dos Margaritas

12460 Crabapple Road, Alpharetta

Avg 4.2 (458 reviews)
Takeout
More about Dos Margaritas

