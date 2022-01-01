Alpharetta Mexican restaurants you'll love
Must-try Mexican restaurants in Alpharetta
Catrina's Mexican Grill
5354 McGinnis Ferry Rd Suite 208, Alpharetta
|Popular items
|STREET TACOS 3
|$10.99
Three steak tacos served on corn tortilla, fresh cilantro, fresh onions, grilled cambrey onions and house made red sauce.
|SOPA DE POLLO
|$7.99
Chicken soup with rice, potatoes and pico de gallo
|CHEESE STEAK BURRITO
|$11.99
A flour tortilla filled with sliced steak and grilled onions, topped nacho cheese, served with rice or beans and guacamole salad
7 Tequilas Johns Creek
10945 State Bridge Rd, Johns Creek
|Popular items
|Side Taco
|$2.50
|Queso Dip
|$6.99
|Guacamole
|$7.00
Cactus Cantina
3055 North Point Pkwy, Alpharetta
|Popular items
|Side of French Fries
|$2.75
|Build Your Own Burrito or Bowl
|$12.99
|Burrito Supreme
|$9.99