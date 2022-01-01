Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Belgian waffles in Alpharetta

Go
Alpharetta restaurants
Toast

Alpharetta restaurants that serve belgian waffles

Item pic

 

Café Landmark - 10955 Jones Bridge Road, Suite 131

10955 Jones Bridge Road, Suite 131, Johns Creek

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
BELGIAN WAFFLE w scoop of Vanilla Ice Cream$6.00
These waffles, manufactured only in Belgium, contain large pearls of sugar that caramelize on the waffle iron when baked. For breakfast or a grab-and-go snack, top them with ice cream, fruit or whipped cream.
More about Café Landmark - 10955 Jones Bridge Road, Suite 131
Original Belgian Waffle image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Egg Harbor Café - Alpharetta

5966 North Point Parkway, Alpharetta

Avg 4.6 (2682 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Original Belgian Waffle$7.00
Topped with powdered sugar.
Make it a combo with two cage-free eggs, any style, and your choice of breakfast meat. *Please select one egg style.
More about Egg Harbor Café - Alpharetta

Browse other tasty dishes in Alpharetta

Cheeseburgers

Bisque

Chef Salad

Chicken Wraps

Rainbow Cookies

Margherita Pizza

Aloo Tikkis

Cucumber Salad

Map

More near Alpharetta to explore

Duluth

Avg 4.6 (41 restaurants)

Roswell

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Norcross

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Cumming

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Buford

Avg 4.1 (19 restaurants)

Suwanee

Avg 4.7 (18 restaurants)

Woodstock

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Tucker

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Lilburn

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (616 restaurants)

Gainesville

No reviews yet

Athens

Avg 4.5 (45 restaurants)

Lagrange

No reviews yet

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Chattanooga

Avg 4.5 (87 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (217 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (159 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (280 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (264 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (301 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (956 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston