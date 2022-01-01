Belgian waffles in Alpharetta
Alpharetta restaurants that serve belgian waffles
More about Café Landmark - 10955 Jones Bridge Road, Suite 131
Café Landmark - 10955 Jones Bridge Road, Suite 131
10955 Jones Bridge Road, Suite 131, Johns Creek
|BELGIAN WAFFLE w scoop of Vanilla Ice Cream
|$6.00
These waffles, manufactured only in Belgium, contain large pearls of sugar that caramelize on the waffle iron when baked. For breakfast or a grab-and-go snack, top them with ice cream, fruit or whipped cream.
More about Egg Harbor Café - Alpharetta
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Egg Harbor Café - Alpharetta
5966 North Point Parkway, Alpharetta
|Original Belgian Waffle
|$7.00
Topped with powdered sugar.
Make it a combo with two cage-free eggs, any style, and your choice of breakfast meat. *Please select one egg style.