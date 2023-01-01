Biryani in Alpharetta
Alpharetta restaurants that serve biryani
More about Bombay Flames - 3050 Mansell Road Suite A
Bombay Flames - 3050 Mansell Road Suite A
3050 Mansell Road Suite A, Alpharetta
|Chicken Biryani
|$15.99
Tender chicken breast cooked with rice and indian spices.
More about Kailash Parbat
Kailash Parbat
670 North Main St, ALPHARETTA
|KP SPECIAL BIRYANI
|$11.99
A delicious aromatic mix of several
assorted vegetables and cubes
of cottage cheese, then layered
with spiced basmati rice and topped
with caramelised onions. A dish often
spotted in the kitchens of
North Indian royals!