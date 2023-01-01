Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Biryani in Alpharetta

Go
Alpharetta restaurants
Toast

Alpharetta restaurants that serve biryani

Consumer pic

 

Bombay Flames - 3050 Mansell Road Suite A

3050 Mansell Road Suite A, Alpharetta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Biryani$15.99
Tender chicken breast cooked with rice and indian spices.
More about Bombay Flames - 3050 Mansell Road Suite A
Consumer pic

 

Kailash Parbat

670 North Main St, ALPHARETTA

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
KP SPECIAL BIRYANI$11.99
A delicious aromatic mix of several
assorted vegetables and cubes
of cottage cheese, then layered
with spiced basmati rice and topped
with caramelised onions. A dish often
spotted in the kitchens of
North Indian royals!
More about Kailash Parbat

Browse other tasty dishes in Alpharetta

Pesto Paninis

Parrilla

Fish And Chips

Carbonara

Meatball Subs

Grilled Chicken

Grits

Brulee

Map

More near Alpharetta to explore

Roswell

Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)

Duluth

Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)

Norcross

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Cumming

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Woodstock

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Buford

Avg 4.1 (23 restaurants)

Suwanee

Avg 4.7 (18 restaurants)

Tucker

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Lilburn

Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (748 restaurants)

Gainesville

No reviews yet

Athens

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)

Lagrange

No reviews yet

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Chattanooga

Avg 4.5 (94 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (240 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (168 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (317 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (302 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (349 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (1130 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston