Buffalo chicken pizza in Alpharetta
Alpharetta restaurants that serve buffalo chicken pizza
PIZZA • SALADS
Vincenza's Pizzeria
765 McFarland Pkwy, Alpharetta
|Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Hot sauce base, breaded fried chicken tossed in hot sauce. Served with a side of ranch or blue cheese dressing.
CALZONES • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SUBS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL
Vito's Pizza & Ristorante
3665 Old Milton Pkwy, Alpharetta
|BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA
|$28.99
|BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA
|$19.99
Buffalo Sauce Base, Breaded Chicken served with a Side of Ranch and Mozzarella Cheese