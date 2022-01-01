Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Buffalo chicken pizza in Alpharetta

Alpharetta restaurants
Alpharetta restaurants that serve buffalo chicken pizza

Vincenza's Pizzeria image

PIZZA • SALADS

Vincenza's Pizzeria

765 McFarland Pkwy, Alpharetta

Avg 4.7 (1782 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Hot sauce base, breaded fried chicken tossed in hot sauce. Served with a side of ranch or blue cheese dressing.
More about Vincenza's Pizzeria
Vito's Pizza & Ristorante image

CALZONES • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SUBS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL

Vito's Pizza & Ristorante

3665 Old Milton Pkwy, Alpharetta

Avg 4.4 (1024 reviews)
Takeout
BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA$28.99
BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA$19.99
Buffalo Sauce Base, Breaded Chicken served with a Side of Ranch and Mozzarella Cheese
More about Vito's Pizza & Ristorante
Vincenza's Pizzeria image

 

Vincenza's Pizzeria

9950 jones bridge road , suite 1100, Alpharetta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Hot sauce base, breaded fried chicken tossed in hot sauce. Served with a side of ranch or blue cheese dressing.
More about Vincenza's Pizzeria

