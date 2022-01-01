Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Alpharetta

Go
Alpharetta restaurants
Toast

Alpharetta restaurants that serve burritos

Item pic

 

Catrina's Mexican Grill

5354 McGinnis Ferry Rd Suite 208, Alpharetta

Avg 4.4 (104 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
BURRITO CAMARON$10.99
A flour tortilla filled with shrimp, topped with cheese dip
STREET BURRITO #2$10.99
A large flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of grilled or fried chicken, lettuce, cheese, pico de gallo, jalapeños, special house made sauce.
NACHO CHEESE BURRITO$6.99
A flour tortilla filled with shredded chicken or ground beef, topped with nacho cheese and red sauce
More about Catrina's Mexican Grill
7 Tequilas Johns Creek image

 

7 Tequilas Johns Creek

10945 State Bridge Rd, Johns Creek

No reviews yet
Takeout
Burrito California- STK$13.99
Super 7 Burrito$9.99
Burrito Mexicano- STK$12.99
More about 7 Tequilas Johns Creek
Cactus Cantina image

 

Cactus Cantina

3055 North Point Pkwy, Alpharetta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Burrito Supreme$9.99
More about Cactus Cantina
Grouchy's NY Deli & Bagels image

 

Grouchy's NY Deli & Bagels

11525 Haynes Bridge Rd, Alpharetta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Scrambled Egg Burrito$3.99
Two scrambled eggs wrapped in a grilled flour tortilla
More about Grouchy's NY Deli & Bagels

Browse other tasty dishes in Alpharetta

Vermicelli

Mozzarella Sticks

Tuna Rolls

Spaghetti And Meatballs

Quiche

Egg Salad Sandwiches

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

Crab Rangoon

Map

More near Alpharetta to explore

Duluth

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Roswell

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Norcross

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Cumming

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Buford

Avg 4.1 (18 restaurants)

Woodstock

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Suwanee

Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)

Lilburn

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Tucker

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (508 restaurants)

Gainesville

No reviews yet

Athens

Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)

Lagrange

No reviews yet

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Chattanooga

Avg 4.5 (76 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (180 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (145 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (261 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (229 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (271 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (817 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston