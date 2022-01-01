Burritos in Alpharetta
Alpharetta restaurants that serve burritos
Catrina's Mexican Grill
5354 McGinnis Ferry Rd Suite 208, Alpharetta
|BURRITO CAMARON
|$10.99
A flour tortilla filled with shrimp, topped with cheese dip
|STREET BURRITO #2
|$10.99
A large flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of grilled or fried chicken, lettuce, cheese, pico de gallo, jalapeños, special house made sauce.
|NACHO CHEESE BURRITO
|$6.99
A flour tortilla filled with shredded chicken or ground beef, topped with nacho cheese and red sauce
7 Tequilas Johns Creek
10945 State Bridge Rd, Johns Creek
|Burrito California- STK
|$13.99
|Super 7 Burrito
|$9.99
|Burrito Mexicano- STK
|$12.99