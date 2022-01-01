Cake in Alpharetta

Lemon Loaf cake made using the juice of fresh California lemons. This treat is moist and lemony with a tangy-sweet lemon icing. It's made without high-fructose corn syrup, artificial flavors or preservatives. Delectable with breakfast coffee and throughout the day, on a plate or on the go, it satisfies a person's sweet tooth any time from dawn past dark.

Add a scoop of vanilla ice cream to make your dessert perfect.

