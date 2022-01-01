Cake in Alpharetta
Alpharetta restaurants that serve cake
Nahm Fine Thai Cuisine
5310 Windward Pkwy, Alpharetta
|coconut cake
|$15.00
Café Landmark
10955 Jones Bridge Road, Suite 131, Johns Creek
|ICED LEMON LOAF CAKE
|$3.00
Lemon Loaf cake made using the juice of fresh California lemons. This treat is moist and lemony with a tangy-sweet lemon icing. It's made without high-fructose corn syrup, artificial flavors or preservatives. Delectable with breakfast coffee and throughout the day, on a plate or on the go, it satisfies a person's sweet tooth any time from dawn past dark.
Add a scoop of vanilla ice cream to make your dessert perfect.
7 Tequilas Johns Creek
10945 State Bridge Rd, Johns Creek
|3 leaches cake
|$5.50
Theo's Brothers Bakery
12280 Houze Road #6, Alpharetta
|Creme Fraiche Coffee Cake
|$30.80
with Seasonal Fruit 10 inch
|Blood Orange Chocolate Chunk Coffee Cake
|$33.00
*Easter Pre-Order Item for pick-up on 4/16.
|Rhubarb Almond Cake
|$38.00
*Easter Pre-Order Item for pick-up on 4/16.
Vincenza's Pizzeria
9950 jones bridge road , suite 1100, Alpharetta
|Lava Cake
|$7.03
|Gluten Free Chocolate Cake
|$7.03
PIZZA
Vinny's on Windward
5355 Windward Parkway, Alpharetta
|Crab Cake Appetizer
|$25.00
vanilla-cracked mustard butter, apple, fennel slaw, chive oil
|Crab Cake Entree
|$28.00
one house made crab cake, pasta in asiago cream, spinach
7 Acre BarNGrill
850 Hickory Flat Road, Milton
|Chocolate Cake
|$10.00
|Pound Cake
|$8.00
saffron pound cake topped with an orange compote and whipped cream
|4" Cake
|$20.00
Grouchy's NY Deli & Bagels
11525 Haynes Bridge Rd, Alpharetta
|Crumb Cake
|$2.79
|Lemon Cake
|$2.79
The Union Restaurant
14275 Providence Rd, Milton
|Black Bean Cake
|$10.95
Celery Radish Salad, Avocado, Chipotle Mayo, served with Tzatziki Sauce
Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee & Social
6330 Halcyon Way, Alpharetta
|Cinnamon Coffee Cake
|$3.50
Moist vanilla cake on the bottom, then a layer of cinnamon and sugar, another layer of vanilla cake, topped with cinnamon-brown sugar streusel.
Made with real butter and sour cream for rich flavor and texture.
Made with no artificial flavors or colors.
|Iced Lemon Cake
|$3.50