Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Alpharetta

Go
Alpharetta restaurants
Toast

Alpharetta restaurants that serve cake

Nahm Fine Thai Cuisine image

 

Nahm Fine Thai Cuisine

5310 Windward Pkwy, Alpharetta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
coconut cake$15.00
More about Nahm Fine Thai Cuisine
Item pic

 

Café Landmark

10955 Jones Bridge Road, Suite 131, Johns Creek

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
ICED LEMON LOAF CAKE$3.00
Lemon Loaf cake made using the juice of fresh California lemons. This treat is moist and lemony with a tangy-sweet lemon icing. It's made without high-fructose corn syrup, artificial flavors or preservatives. Delectable with breakfast coffee and throughout the day, on a plate or on the go, it satisfies a person's sweet tooth any time from dawn past dark.
Add a scoop of vanilla ice cream to make your dessert perfect.
More about Café Landmark
7 Tequilas Johns Creek image

 

7 Tequilas Johns Creek

10945 State Bridge Rd, Johns Creek

No reviews yet
Takeout
3 leaches cake$5.50
More about 7 Tequilas Johns Creek
Item pic

 

Theo's Brothers Bakery

12280 Houze Road #6, Alpharetta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Creme Fraiche Coffee Cake$30.80
with Seasonal Fruit 10 inch
Blood Orange Chocolate Chunk Coffee Cake$33.00
*Easter Pre-Order Item for pick-up on 4/16.
Rhubarb Almond Cake$38.00
*Easter Pre-Order Item for pick-up on 4/16.
More about Theo's Brothers Bakery
Item pic

 

Vincenza's Pizzeria

9950 jones bridge road , suite 1100, Alpharetta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Lava Cake$7.03
Gluten Free Chocolate Cake$7.03
Lava Cake$7.03
More about Vincenza's Pizzeria
Vinny's on Windward image

PIZZA

Vinny's on Windward

5355 Windward Parkway, Alpharetta

Avg 4.4 (3119 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crab Cake Appetizer$25.00
vanilla-cracked mustard butter, apple, fennel slaw, chive oil
Crab Cake Entree$28.00
one house made crab cake, pasta in asiago cream, spinach
More about Vinny's on Windward
Item pic

 

7 Acre BarNGrill

850 Hickory Flat Road, Milton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Cake$10.00
Pound Cake$8.00
saffron pound cake topped with an orange compote and whipped cream
4" Cake$20.00
More about 7 Acre BarNGrill
Grouchy's NY Deli & Bagels image

 

Grouchy's NY Deli & Bagels

11525 Haynes Bridge Rd, Alpharetta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crumb Cake$2.79
Lemon Cake$2.79
More about Grouchy's NY Deli & Bagels
Item pic

 

The Union Restaurant

14275 Providence Rd, Milton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Black Bean Cake$10.95
Celery Radish Salad, Avocado, Chipotle Mayo, served with Tzatziki Sauce
More about The Union Restaurant
Item pic

 

Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee & Social

6330 Halcyon Way, Alpharetta

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cinnamon Coffee Cake$3.50
Moist vanilla cake on the bottom, then a layer of cinnamon and sugar, another layer of vanilla cake, topped with cinnamon-brown sugar streusel.
Made with real butter and sour cream for rich flavor and texture.
Made with no artificial flavors or colors.
Iced Lemon Cake$3.50
More about Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee & Social
Super Pho image

 

Super Pho

12315 Crabapple Rd.Suite #144, Alpharetta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
D8 Flan Cake$3.50
More about Super Pho
Brooklyn Bagel Bakery & Deli image

BAGELS

Brooklyn Bagel Bakery & Deli

9925 Haynes bridge rd, Johns creek

Avg 4.8 (4000 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Crumb Cake$2.69
More about Brooklyn Bagel Bakery & Deli

Browse other tasty dishes in Alpharetta

Antipasto Salad

Whitefish Salad

Nigiri

Chicken Curry

Chocolate Cake

Chicken Tenders

Thai Tea

Cheesecake

Map

More near Alpharetta to explore

Duluth

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Roswell

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Norcross

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Cumming

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Buford

Avg 4.1 (18 restaurants)

Woodstock

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Suwanee

Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)

Lilburn

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Tucker

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (508 restaurants)

Gainesville

No reviews yet

Athens

Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)

Lagrange

No reviews yet

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Chattanooga

Avg 4.5 (76 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (180 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (145 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (261 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (229 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (271 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (817 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston