Chai lattes in Alpharetta

Alpharetta restaurants
Alpharetta restaurants that serve chai lattes

Warm Waves Coffee House image

 

Warm Waves Coffee House

52A N Main St, Alpharetta

Avg 5 (14 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Dirty Chai Latte$5.50
Double Espresso + House Made Chai + Steamed Milk
Iced Dirty Chai Latte$5.50
Double Espresso + Hosue Made Chai + Milk + Ice
More about Warm Waves Coffee House
Egg Harbor Cafe image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Egg Harbor Cafe

5966 North Point Parkway, Alpharetta

Avg 4.6 (2682 reviews)
Takeout
Chai Tea Latte$4.00
A mixture of steamed milk and Masala Chai.
More about Egg Harbor Cafe
Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee & Social image

 

Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee & Social

6330 Halcyon Way, Alpharetta

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chai Latte$5.50
12oz. drink of black tea infused with cinnamon, clove, and other warming spices combined. Our chai is brewed with fresh organic ingredients sourced locally in Georgia whenever possible. Topped with steamed milk for the perfect balance of sweet and spicy.
More about Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee & Social

Map

Map

