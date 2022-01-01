Chai lattes in Alpharetta
Warm Waves Coffee House
52A N Main St, Alpharetta
|Dirty Chai Latte
|$5.50
Double Espresso + House Made Chai + Steamed Milk
|Iced Dirty Chai Latte
|$5.50
Double Espresso + Hosue Made Chai + Milk + Ice
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Egg Harbor Cafe
5966 North Point Parkway, Alpharetta
|Chai Tea Latte
|$4.00
A mixture of steamed milk and Masala Chai.
Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee & Social
6330 Halcyon Way, Alpharetta
|Chai Latte
|$5.50
12oz. drink of black tea infused with cinnamon, clove, and other warming spices combined. Our chai is brewed with fresh organic ingredients sourced locally in Georgia whenever possible. Topped with steamed milk for the perfect balance of sweet and spicy.