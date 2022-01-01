Chicken tenders in Alpharetta
Alpharetta restaurants that serve chicken tenders
SALADS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
House of Hummus Mediterranean Cafe
5950 North Point Pkwy #127, Alpharetta
|Kid's Chicken Fingers
|$7.99
2-3 all white meat lightly breaded chicken fingers
PIZZA • SALADS
Vincenza's Pizzeria
765 McFarland Pkwy, Alpharetta
|Chicken Fingers & Fries
|$11.32
5 Crispy chicken tenders and
a side of fries. Served with honey mustard
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Jekyll Brewing City Center
15 Academy St, Alpharetta
|Kids Chicken Fingers
|$10.00
CALZONES • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SUBS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL
Vito's Pizza & Ristorante
3665 Old Milton Pkwy, Alpharetta
|Kid's Chicken Fingers With Fries
|$10.99
Vincenza's Pizzeria
9950 jones bridge road , suite 1100, Alpharetta
|Chicken Tenders & Fries
|$11.32
5 Crispy chicken tenders and
a side of fries. Served with honey mustard
Grouchy's NY Deli & Bagels
11525 Haynes Bridge Rd, Alpharetta
|Crispy Chicken Tender Platter
|$9.99
Fresh crispy chicken tenders served with ranch or honey mustard dressing for dipping. Platter includes side of fries.
The Union Restaurant
14275 Providence Rd, Milton
|Kid Chicken Tenders
|$7.95
with hand cut fries
|CHICKEN TENDERS
|$15.95
hand cut fries and honey mustard