Chicken tenders in Alpharetta

Go
Alpharetta restaurants
Toast

Alpharetta restaurants that serve chicken tenders

House of Hummus Mediterranean Cafe image

SALADS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

House of Hummus Mediterranean Cafe

5950 North Point Pkwy #127, Alpharetta

Avg 4.5 (933 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Kid's Chicken Fingers$7.99
2-3 all white meat lightly breaded chicken fingers
More about House of Hummus Mediterranean Cafe
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS

Vincenza's Pizzeria

765 McFarland Pkwy, Alpharetta

Avg 4.7 (1782 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Fingers & Fries$11.32
5 Crispy chicken tenders and
a side of fries. Served with honey mustard
More about Vincenza's Pizzeria
Jekyll Brewing City Center image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Jekyll Brewing City Center

15 Academy St, Alpharetta

Avg 4.1 (240 reviews)
Takeout
Kids Chicken Fingers$10.00
More about Jekyll Brewing City Center
Vito's Pizza & Ristorante image

CALZONES • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SUBS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL

Vito's Pizza & Ristorante

3665 Old Milton Pkwy, Alpharetta

Avg 4.4 (1024 reviews)
Takeout
Kid's Chicken Fingers With Fries$10.99
More about Vito's Pizza & Ristorante
Vincenza's Pizzeria image

 

Vincenza's Pizzeria

9950 jones bridge road , suite 1100, Alpharetta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Tenders & Fries$11.32
5 Crispy chicken tenders and
a side of fries. Served with honey mustard
More about Vincenza's Pizzeria
Grouchy's NY Deli & Bagels image

 

Grouchy's NY Deli & Bagels

11525 Haynes Bridge Rd, Alpharetta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Chicken Tender Platter$9.99
Fresh crispy chicken tenders served with ranch or honey mustard dressing for dipping. Platter includes side of fries.
More about Grouchy's NY Deli & Bagels
Kid Chicken Tenders image

 

The Union Restaurant

14275 Providence Rd, Milton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Kid Chicken Tenders$7.95
with hand cut fries
CHICKEN TENDERS$15.95
hand cut fries and honey mustard
More about The Union Restaurant
Bocado Burger- Alpharetta image

 

Bocado Burger- Alpharetta

2820 Old Milton Parkway, Alpharetta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Kid's Chicken Tender$6.99
More about Bocado Burger- Alpharetta

