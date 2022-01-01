Chicken teriyaki in Alpharetta
Alpharetta restaurants that serve chicken teriyaki
More about Little Tokyo Sushi & Grill - 5815 Windward prky
Little Tokyo Sushi & Grill - 5815 Windward prky
5815 Windward prky, Alpharetta
|TERIYAKI CHICKEN BENTO BOX
|$16.00
This item is ONLY available for LUNCH. Choice of house fried rice or steamed rice, mixed vegetables, chicken, 1 gyoza, house salad & miso soup.
*All pictures shown are for illustration purposes only. Actual product may vary due to product availability.