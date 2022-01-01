Chili in Alpharetta
Alpharetta restaurants that serve chili
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • NOODLES
Gu's Dumplings
6330 Halcyon Way Suite 750, Alpharetta
|Bottle Chili Oil
|$12.10
A bottl of our homemade chili oil. Vegetarian, vegan friendly.
|Sauteed Chicken with Chili Peppers Combo
|$15.40
Lunch portion of Sauteed Chicken with Chili Peppers, rice and vegetable of the day. Juicy cubes of chicken, sliced garlic, aromatic ginger, fresh green onions, roasted peanuts and assorted chili peppers. Contains peanuts. Spice level 4.
|Sauteed Chicken with Chili Peppers
|$19.80
Juicy cubes of chicken, sliced garlic, aromatic ginger, fresh green onions, roasted peanuts and assorted chili peppers. Contains peanuts. Spice level 4. White rice not included.
Vincenza's Pizzeria
9950 jones bridge road , suite 1100, Alpharetta
|Chili Soup
Seasoned ground beef with beans and vegetables. Topped with cheddar cheese.
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Egg Harbor Cafe
5966 North Point Parkway, Alpharetta
|Gregg's Chili & Eggs Omelette
House-made Black Bean Chicken Chili. melted Jack & Cheddar cheese, tomato and green onion atop a cage free egg white omelette. Served with Harbor potatoes and a wheat English muffin with house-made jam.
|Gluten-Free Black Bean Chicken Chili Soup
|$5.00