Chili in Alpharetta

Alpharetta restaurants
Alpharetta restaurants that serve chili

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • NOODLES

Gu's Dumplings

6330 Halcyon Way Suite 750, Alpharetta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Bottle Chili Oil$12.10
A bottl of our homemade chili oil. Vegetarian, vegan friendly.
Sauteed Chicken with Chili Peppers Combo$15.40
Lunch portion of Sauteed Chicken with Chili Peppers, rice and vegetable of the day. Juicy cubes of chicken, sliced garlic, aromatic ginger, fresh green onions, roasted peanuts and assorted chili peppers. Contains peanuts. Spice level 4.
Sauteed Chicken with Chili Peppers$19.80
Juicy cubes of chicken, sliced garlic, aromatic ginger, fresh green onions, roasted peanuts and assorted chili peppers. Contains peanuts. Spice level 4. White rice not included.
Vincenza's Pizzeria

9950 jones bridge road , suite 1100, Alpharetta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chili Soup
Seasoned ground beef with beans and vegetables. Topped with cheddar cheese.
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Egg Harbor Cafe

5966 North Point Parkway, Alpharetta

Avg 4.6 (2682 reviews)
Takeout
Gregg's Chili & Eggs Omelette
House-made Black Bean Chicken Chili. melted Jack & Cheddar cheese, tomato and green onion atop a cage free egg white omelette. Served with Harbor potatoes and a wheat English muffin with house-made jam.
Gluten-Free Black Bean Chicken Chili Soup$5.00
Super Pho

12315 Crabapple Rd.Suite #144, Alpharetta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
V5 Lemongrass Chili Tofu Stir Fry$11.95
