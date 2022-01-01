Cobb salad in Alpharetta

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Egg Harbor Cafe

5966 North Point Parkway, Alpharetta

Avg 4.6 (2682 reviews)
Takeout
Harbor Cobb Salad$12.50
Mixed greens, chicken, bacon, hard-boiled egg, avocado, grape tomatoes, green onions and Bleu cheese. Served with house-made ranch dressing and a buttered English muffin with house-made jam.
Make it a lunch combo with a smaller portion of salad, soup, and a buttered English muffin with house-made jam.
More about Egg Harbor Cafe
Grouchy's NY Deli & Bagels

11525 Haynes Bridge Rd, Alpharetta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Avocado Chicken Cobb Salad$10.29
Chicken breast, bacon, crisp greens, blue cheese crumbles, fresh avocado, tomatoes, and egg
More about Grouchy's NY Deli & Bagels
The Union Restaurant

14275 Providence Rd, Milton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
COBB SALAD (GF)$12.95
iceberg & honey gem, smoked ham, roasted turkey, bacon, tomato, avocado, hard boiled egg, cheddar cheese, green
goddess dressing
More about The Union Restaurant

