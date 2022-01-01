Cobb salad in Alpharetta
Alpharetta restaurants that serve cobb salad
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Egg Harbor Cafe
5966 North Point Parkway, Alpharetta
|Harbor Cobb Salad
|$12.50
Mixed greens, chicken, bacon, hard-boiled egg, avocado, grape tomatoes, green onions and Bleu cheese. Served with house-made ranch dressing and a buttered English muffin with house-made jam.
Make it a lunch combo with a smaller portion of salad, soup, and a buttered English muffin with house-made jam.
Grouchy's NY Deli & Bagels
11525 Haynes Bridge Rd, Alpharetta
|Avocado Chicken Cobb Salad
|$10.29
Chicken breast, bacon, crisp greens, blue cheese crumbles, fresh avocado, tomatoes, and egg