Crab rolls in Alpharetta
Alpharetta restaurants that serve crab rolls
Nahm Fine Thai Cuisine
5310 Windward Pkwy, Alpharetta
|Crispy Crab Roll
|$18.00
best quality man-made crab meat with cream cheese, cilantro, celery served with three flavor chili sauce
MF Bar
7135 Avalon Blvd, Alpharetta
|Spider Roll/ Soft Shell Crab Roll
|$17.00
Tempura Soft Shell Crab, Lettuce, Carrots, Cucumber & Light Mayo
|Snow Crab Tempura Roll
|$17.00
Snow Crab Tempura topped with Shrimp, Avocado & Eel Sauce