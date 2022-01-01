Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crepes in Alpharetta

Alpharetta restaurants
Alpharetta restaurants that serve crepes

French Gourmet Bistro image

 

French Gourmet Bistro

5310 Windward Pkwy, Alpharetta

Avg 4.3 (380 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Sugar Crepe$4.00
Item pic

 

Café Landmark

10955 Jones Bridge Road, Suite 131, Johns Creek

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Crepes with turkey 200 g (2)$8.00
2 crepes stuffed with turkey gentle meat. Total weight - 200 g. Served with sour cream.
Crepes plain with ghee (3) 180 g$6.00
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Egg Harbor Cafe

5966 North Point Parkway, Alpharetta

Avg 4.6 (2682 reviews)
Takeout
Cassie's Crepes$10.00
Avocado, mushroom, scrambled cage free eggs and Jack & Cheddar cheeses folded into two crepes. Served with house-made poppyseed dressing, Harbor potatoes and a buttered English muffin with house-made jam.
