Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crispy chicken in Alpharetta

Go
Alpharetta restaurants
Toast

Alpharetta restaurants that serve crispy chicken

Cafe Landmark image

 

Cafe Landmark

10955 Jones Bridge Road, Suite 131, Johns Creek

No reviews yet
Takeout
House Crispy Chicken$7.00
More about Cafe Landmark
Crispy Chicken Skins image

SALADS • TAPAS

Carson Kitchen

4 South Main Street, Alpharetta

Avg 4.5 (939 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Skins$9.00
smoked honey
More about Carson Kitchen
Grouchy's NY Deli & Bagels image

 

Grouchy's NY Deli & Bagels

11525 Haynes Bridge Rd, Alpharetta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Chicken Tender Platter$9.99
Fresh crispy chicken tenders served with ranch or honey mustard dressing for dipping. Platter includes side of fries.
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$9.59
Crispy breaded chicken, lettuce, tomato, and pickle on a grilled Brioche bun
More about Grouchy's NY Deli & Bagels
The Union Restaurant image

 

The Union Restaurant

14275 Providence Rd, Milton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$12.95
fried chicken, cabbage-carrot poblano slaw, pickles, chipotle mayo, served on toasted bun.
More about The Union Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in Alpharetta

Parrilla

Chicken Parmesan

Tomato Soup

Pies

Chicken Soup

Pad Thai

Garden Salad

Chicken Salad Sandwiches

Map

More near Alpharetta to explore

Duluth

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Roswell

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Norcross

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Cumming

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Buford

Avg 4.1 (18 restaurants)

Woodstock

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Suwanee

Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)

Lilburn

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Tucker

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (508 restaurants)

Gainesville

No reviews yet

Athens

Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)

Lagrange

No reviews yet

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Chattanooga

Avg 4.5 (76 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (180 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (145 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (261 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (229 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (271 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (817 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston