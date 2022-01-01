Crispy chicken in Alpharetta
Alpharetta restaurants that serve crispy chicken
More about Cafe Landmark
Cafe Landmark
10955 Jones Bridge Road, Suite 131, Johns Creek
|House Crispy Chicken
|$7.00
More about Carson Kitchen
SALADS • TAPAS
Carson Kitchen
4 South Main Street, Alpharetta
|Crispy Chicken Skins
|$9.00
smoked honey
More about Grouchy's NY Deli & Bagels
Grouchy's NY Deli & Bagels
11525 Haynes Bridge Rd, Alpharetta
|Crispy Chicken Tender Platter
|$9.99
Fresh crispy chicken tenders served with ranch or honey mustard dressing for dipping. Platter includes side of fries.
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$9.59
Crispy breaded chicken, lettuce, tomato, and pickle on a grilled Brioche bun