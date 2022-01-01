Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Dumplings in Alpharetta

Go
Alpharetta restaurants
Toast

Alpharetta restaurants that serve dumplings

Full Order Chicken Zhong Style Dumplings image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • NOODLES

Gu's Dumplings

6330 Halcyon Way Suite 750, Alpharetta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Full Order Chicken Zhong Style Dumplings$16.50
12 of our famous boiled chicken dumplings in our secret homemade sweet and spicy Zhong sauce with robust minced garlic sprinkled with toasted sesame seeds and fresh green onions. Spice level 1.
Half Order Pork Zhong Style Dumplings$11.00
6 of our famous boiled pork dumplings in our secret homemade sweet and spicy Zhong sauce with robust minced garlic sprinkled with toasted sesame seeds and fresh green onions. Spice level 1.
Side Dumpling Sauce$2.20
A side of our homemade award winning dumpling sauce. Vegetarian, vegan friendly.
More about Gu's Dumplings
Nahm Fine Thai Cuisine image

 

Nahm Fine Thai Cuisine

5310 Windward Pkwy, Alpharetta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken and Shrimp Dumpling$14.00
homemade chicken and shrimp dumpling topped with fried garlic oil and ginger soysauce
More about Nahm Fine Thai Cuisine
Saigon Cafe image

SALADS • PHO • NOODLES

Saigon Cafe

5530 Windward Parkway C300, Alpharetta

Avg 3.5 (240 reviews)
Takeout
Pan Fried Pork & Veggie Dumplings (6pcs)$8.50
More about Saigon Cafe
Super Pho image

 

Super Pho

12315 Crabapple Rd.Suite #144, Alpharetta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
A9 Steamed Shrimp Dumplings$7.95
A12 Fried Pork Dumplings$7.95
A11 Steamed Pork Dumplings$7.95
More about Super Pho

Browse other tasty dishes in Alpharetta

Mozzarella Sticks

Chilaquiles

Chicken Wraps

Fajitas

Quiche

Potstickers

Chicken Salad

Cucumber Salad

Map

More near Alpharetta to explore

Duluth

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Roswell

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Norcross

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Cumming

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Buford

Avg 4.1 (18 restaurants)

Woodstock

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Suwanee

Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)

Lilburn

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Tucker

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (508 restaurants)

Gainesville

No reviews yet

Athens

Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)

Lagrange

No reviews yet

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Chattanooga

Avg 4.5 (76 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (180 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (145 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (261 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (229 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (271 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (817 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston