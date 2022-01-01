Dumplings in Alpharetta
Alpharetta restaurants that serve dumplings
Gu's Dumplings
6330 Halcyon Way Suite 750, Alpharetta
|Full Order Chicken Zhong Style Dumplings
|$16.50
12 of our famous boiled chicken dumplings in our secret homemade sweet and spicy Zhong sauce with robust minced garlic sprinkled with toasted sesame seeds and fresh green onions. Spice level 1.
|Half Order Pork Zhong Style Dumplings
|$11.00
6 of our famous boiled pork dumplings in our secret homemade sweet and spicy Zhong sauce with robust minced garlic sprinkled with toasted sesame seeds and fresh green onions. Spice level 1.
|Side Dumpling Sauce
|$2.20
A side of our homemade award winning dumpling sauce. Vegetarian, vegan friendly.
Nahm Fine Thai Cuisine
5310 Windward Pkwy, Alpharetta
|Chicken and Shrimp Dumpling
|$14.00
homemade chicken and shrimp dumpling topped with fried garlic oil and ginger soysauce
Saigon Cafe
5530 Windward Parkway C300, Alpharetta
|Pan Fried Pork & Veggie Dumplings (6pcs)
|$8.50